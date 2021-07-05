Authentic Storytelling Showcased on Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks’ Q3 Programming

DENVER (Ammoland.Com) – The outdoors never looked better, both IRL (in real life) and on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network’s Q3 programming lineup debuting Monday, June 28. Catch original premieres andnew episodes from returning series across all three networks with each spinning original and authentic storytelling.

Hunt to eat – and savor – what Outdoor Channel is cooking with their Taste of the Wild block on Mondays beginning at 7 p.m. ET featuring new series Man Eats Wild starting in September. Fishing is still ever-close to the hearts of each network’s viewers, so don’t miss Major League Fishing Big5, formally known as FLW Fishing, on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel. The beginning of Fall wouldn’t be complete without #DeerWeek (starting September 13) on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel with a primetime lineup of deer-centric shows hosted by Jeff Danker and country music artist Cody Johnson. And that is quickly followed by Fall Premiere Week kicking off September 20 with stacks of new series premieres on Outdoor Channel.

“The Fall lineup is jam-packed with exciting programs that we are confident will steer viewers outdoors and then back inside to watch more Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Head of Programming Tim Cremin said. “Our networks have a little bit of everything that outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts crave in their television viewing habits.”

Experience all the Fall season has to offer on Outdoor Channel as the network welcomes shows from near and far. For near, check-in to the local rodeo show Kid Rodeo (Fridays, 8 p.m. ET) and for far, head across the pond to experience European-style boar hunts with a new season of Wild Boar Fever “The Art of Boar” (Saturdays, 5:30 p.m. ET). Also, a new season of American Airgunner Challenge returns (Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. ET) for a fierce competition in which the winner receives $25,000 in cash and ultimate bragging rights. “Go play in the backyard” has new meaning on the new series Backyard Ballistics (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET), plus Hollywood Weapons with Terry Schappert and Larry Zanoff returns for Season Five of showing viewers that Hollywood action isn’t always what is seems (Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. ET). Hunt to eat with Taste of the Wild block of programming Monday nights featuring new series Man Eats Wild and Season 9 of MeatEater, both beginning in September during Outdoor Channel’s Fall Premiere Week September 20-25.

Kid Rodeo (Premieres September 24, 8 p.m. ET): Go on a journey in this docu-series that follows a select group of kids, their families and coaches as they pursue rodeo dreams with the ultimate showdown taking place every December in Las Vegas.

Sportsman Channel transitions to more blaze orange for the season and features a number of new series, including two series from the production team at MeatEater: MeatEater Hunts (Sundays,

9 p.m.. ET) and Back 40 (Sundays, 1 p.m. ET). Additional new series include, Hang Time with Dave McElroy (Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. ET), The Maverick (Sundays, 8 p.m. ET) and the highly-anticipated series, Major League Fishing Big5 (Sundays, 2 p.m. ET). Waterfowl hunters will enjoy the revamped “Landing Zone” block of programming on Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. ET, now sponsored by Mossy Oak, and featuring new show, Ducks Unlimited TV.

MeatEater Hunts (Premieres July 4 at 9 p.m. ET): From spearfishing to beaver trapping, follow Steve Rinella and the MeatEater crew in their latest series.

World Fishing Network wants viewers to get hooked on the fishing experts and personalities that cast their lines across the network. Premiere shows with new episodes this season include: Fishful Thinker (Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m ET); The Obsession of Carter Andrews (Wednesdays, 6 p.m. ET); Bill Dance Saltwater (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET) and The Seahunter (Thursdays, 9:30 p.m. ET), plus more. Sunday nights are for storytime as viewers can learn the challenges of local fisherman in

The Fishmonger (Sundays, 9:30 p.m. ET) and explore the lives of people with tremendous life experiences in A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green (Sundays, 9 p.m. ET).

Other Q3 Highlights include:

Outdoor Channel SHOT Show New Product Premiere (week of June 28 and July 4, nightly at 6 p.m.) – catch the encore program from the 2021 virtual SHOT Show. Also airing on Sportsman Channel. #DeerWeek (September 13-19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET nightly): Airing on Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel, the fifth annual week-long epic lineup of the best deer hunting is back and hosted by Jeff Danker and country music artist Cody Johnson. Favorites returning to the airwaves: Sporting Classics with Chris Dorsey (Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. ET), Humanimal (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET) and Inside Outdoors TV (Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. ET). Heat up the summer with new episodes: Addicted to the Outdoors (Sundays, 12:30 p.m. ET), The Lindsay Way (Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Crush with Lee & Tiffany (Sundays, 8 p.m. ET).



Sportsman Channel Continuing to bring the pages of their respected magazines to life, North American Whitetail (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET), Guns & Ammo (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET), Bowhunter TV (Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. ET) and In-Fisherman TV (Sundays, 9:30 a.m. ET) carry on their series runs with helpful hints and how-to’s from the editors and experts who have (almost) done it all. ATA New Product Premiere – from the virtual show held in January to re-air on July 17 at 6 p.m. ET. Other favorites returning on Sportsman Channel with new episodes include: Red Rising (Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET); Guns and Gear (Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET) and Brotherhood Outdoors (Sundays, 11 a.m. ET). Additional new series making their debuts include: Ozonics Killer Winds (Sundays, 5 p.m. ET), Wild Memories TV (Sundays, 10 a.m. ET) and Gun Dog TV (Saturdays,

4:30 p.m. ET) Saturday nights are a mixed bag of big game hunting with the return of Trijicon’s World of Sports Afield (Saturdays, 8 p.m. ET) and Hornady’s Dark and Dangerous (Saturdays, 8:30 p.m. ET)



World Fishing Network The reel life is the good life – tune in for these notable shows: Catching Bass with Dustin Wilks (Mondays, 6:30 p.m. ET) Spear Life (Saturdays, 9 p.m. ET) Jimmy Houston Outdoors (Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET) Major League Fishign Bass Pro Tour – 2020 (Mondays, 8 p.m., Saturdays,

1 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. ET) Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show (Mondays, 11 p.m., Wednesdays, 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 p.m. ET) Sweetwater (Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. ET)



About Outdoor Sportsman Group:

Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV