Battle Arms Development Upgrades To DuraMag

Battle Arms Development (B.A.D) is no stranger to upgrades. The company has built its name on continual improvements and advancements, taking the AR platform rifle to the next level with advancements in function and ergonomics.

B.A.D.’s rifles of today take full advantage of modern design and manufacturing capabilities to produce a truly 21st-century rifle. Those traits make an alignment with DuraMag as an OEM supplier of magazines the natural choice. B.A.D.’s rifles are generations ahead of the classic AR, and DuraMag magazines are the most advanced rifle magazines available on the market today.

More than a spring-loaded bullet holder, DuraMags are engineered and built from the ground up for each caliber and each capacity. Even the classic 5.56mm AR magazine is a complete redesign. Just like B.A.D.’s rifles, what appears normal from a distance is in reality an advancement decades ahead of its original concept.

Don’t let the familiar shape fool you, DuraMags are truly a different generation of metal magazine. DuraMag greatly enhanced the lifespan of steel and aluminum magazines with the integration of LipLock technology and Post-and-Hole body construction. LipLock reinforces critical areas of the feed lips for a stronger and more durable hold beyond the simple strength of material. Post-and-hole body construction mechanically locks the magazine together before precision robotic welding finishes the job. An EverFlex™ spring and Advanced Geometry Follower™ glide smoothly thanks to DuraMag’s own T360™ coating that protects the magazine inside and out.

The inclusion of DuraMag magazines with B.A.D. rifles demonstrate Battle Arms Development’s dedication to superlative performance advantages, added value, ingenuity, and attention to detail.

About DuraMag:

At DURAMAG we design magazines to meet the specific demands of each discipline – combat, law enforcement and sport. We develop solutions to the challenges of our customers in each and every category. To meet the needs of today’s combat conditions we’ve developed a new stainless steel magazine. It outperforms the industry-standard mil-spec aluminum magazine in every test.