Big Green Ammo is Back On Shelf

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington, America’s iconic ammunition manufacturer, recently released a video giving shooters and hunters an update on the company’s Arkansas manufacturing plant. Following the company’s recent “Where’s the Ammo” video, Remington Ammunition President Jason Vanderbrink is back to give another update on Big Green’s increasing output.

In the video, Vanderbrink reaffirms the company’s commitment to quality, safety, and increasing production while showing where Remington ammo has recently been found on-shelf across the country.

“Our team knows we’ve got work to do.” said Vanderbrink. “We’re continuing to hire local manufacturing jobs, continuing to produce ammo 24/7, and continuing to revitalize Big Green as more ammo goes out the door daily.”

Interested shooters, hunters and reloaders are encouraged to follow Remington on YouTube for future updates.

