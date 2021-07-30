Big Horn Armory Revised Owner’s Manuals Now Available

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, announce several Owner’s Manuals for their most popular rifles and pistols have been revised and updated and are now available for download on the Big Horn Armory Blog site. The revised Owner’s Manuals include the Model 89 SpikeDriver™ .500 S&W Magnum Carbine and Rifle Models (Rev. 4), the Model 90 SpikeDriver™ .460 S&W Magnum Carbine and Rifle Models (Rev. 2), and the AR500 Semi-Auto .500 Auto Max Rifle/Pistol Model (Rev. 1). These owner’s manuals are methodically developed with Big Horn Armory’s technical support staff to ensure that the owner will learn how to operate and care for his or her new firearm appropriately.

“We appreciate every customer that decides they want to add one of our heirloom-quality big-bore firearms into their collection. Our aim with our Owner’s Manuals is to provide them guidance and direction so that with reasonable care, their firearm will provide them with many years of reliable service,” commented Greg Buchel, owner of Big Horn Armory.

BHA recommends all new rifle owners completely read and understand the manual, learn how the firearm operates, and familiarize themselves with its components and features. Opening with general safety information, these Owner’s Manuals then dive into an ammunition advisory on compatible ammo, as well as a word of caution regarding manufacturers loads that are dangerous for a BHA firearm.

In addition, each Owner’s Manual discusses the proper break-in techniques, as well as the proper lubrication and care methods to keep these high-quality carbines, rifles, and pistols functioning smoothly and decreasing wear over time. The Owner’s Manuals close out with standard warranty repair and implied warranty information.

If for any reason a customer thinks his or her BHA firearm is not functioning as described in its corresponding Owner’s Manual or otherwise not functioning properly, please contact BHA at 307-586-3700 or write to PO Box 940, Cody, WY 82414.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.