Help Us Break Through the Big-Tech Anti-Gun Filters, WhiteList AmmoLand News ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Daily readers of AmmoLand News, we need your help breaking through the big tech anti-gun technology filter walls that “they” apply to your email boxes and our patriot news channel.
As you know, AmmoLand Shooting Sports News is constantly shadow-banned in all social media, but we are also randomly blocked by big tech’s email systems, and dumped into your spam box or just not delivered through many email client filters. Even though our reporting is held to a much higher standard by internet troll fact-checkers than the garbage mainstream media outlets, the email service providers still hold our feet to the fire just because they hate what our readers and we stand for. Keeping American Free!
In the end, we have more factual, more accurate, and more honest reporting about the reality of the world we’re living in today, and our email deserves to be read by everyone and delivered fairly!
You need to take action.
WhiteList AmmoLand News in Your Email Client
Since the start of 2021, we have been re-investing in AmmoLand’s email client to make it as technologically perfect as possible to meet all the standards (read: demands) of the 2A-biased mail delivery giants, Google, Yahoo, etc. We are improving the reliable delivery of our email by perfecting the technical fundamentals of our emailing profile. As part of that effort in 2021, subscribed readers receive emails from [email protected] . While many of you did NOT notice the change, we are sure that a portion of our readers did not get their regular daily emails because of this switch. To prevent that from continuing, we need everyone, especially the many new daily readers since the start of the forced COVID-Shelter-in-Place-Orders, to whitelist our email address. Please follow the instructions below for your particular email service. We have embedded several how-to videos and links to pages with step-by-step instructions for different email clients.
It will only take you about 14 seconds to whitelist our email, we promise! If you do not see your email provider listed (maybe you still use a CompuServe email??) just Google “how to whitelist emails on [insert your email provider].”
The Change Won’t Effect Me Why Should I Do This?
We know our tough-take-no-BS readers are already the boots-on-the-ground advocates in the fight to preserve our right to keep and bear arms, so this will be a much easier action to take than those in-person battles. Taking this small step does much more than making sure you get our updates. If all of our email subscribers add our domain name [email protected] to your email client contact list, it not only guarantees delivery of our mail to you but for all the big-tech-snoops collecting personal data it sends the message that all email from @ammoland.com domain is not junk mail. That it is not spam and that the content is very much wanted in your top-level inbox. That helps with all our online domain name quality checks. Every one of you that takes this simple step helps us defeat their biased filters designed to stamp out support for the RKBA.
How to Email Whitelist AmmoLand News ~ VIDEOS
Also, check these pages for step by step instructions for different mail clients:
Make sure to whitelist this email address: [email protected] and send a big FU to the big-tech thought police.
Please let us know if you are able to help, even a short comment like “Done” is all we need so we can gauge the effort. Also, please add your questions to the comments, and many of our smart readers, as well as our team, will try and help where we can. ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ!
it is funny we correct what we write here,and the fake news in print ,and on air is wrought with errors; like they only hire d students. “hold our feet to fire” is correct ,it is a permanent position and not singular the fire is singular . It is an unusual formation of the phrase,and closer to middle english,but correct
in this case more correct than not, they lie about our ideals ,try to stop us communicating ,shout down our speech,attack in person: no the fires are many ,they would burn christ alive today.
Done. And in return, I’d like to request no more Quisling articles (YKWIM!) — seems only fair. Thanks!
“providers still hold our feet to fire”: Shouldn’t this read “to THE fire”? I’ll make ammoland the same offer I made to Farago at TTAG back before Bloomberg and Soros bought it out. Any article you want proofread, I’ll be glad to do it for free. Just Email me the file, and I’ll mail you back any corrections. Email won’t give me the actual proofmarking alphabet, but that’s a detail easily worked out. I can just put my suggestions after whatever I consider to be the ‘error’ in brackets. That works well, lacking a proper set of suggestions, and the… Read more »
In actual practice I’d likely just do it this way: “especially then <[the] many new daily readers, and so forth.
Knute,
Thanks for catching that, I guess maybe I’m not quite as up to snuff as I thought. I read what I knew it should say rather than what it DID say. If you catch something like that, just shoot me a line and I’ll fix it.
Thanks, Dave
Sorry Dave. Didn’t know this was your task. Not angling for your job or anything like that. But after years of rereading my own code and not finding obvious errors, I finally learned that one cannot proofread one’s own writing. We all see what we think is supposed to be there, rather than what is actually there. This is no reflection on you or your skills. It’s just the way humans are built. Once I learned that, I just asked a buddy to proof my code, while I’d do his. That one change more than doubled our productivity. For the… Read more »
Knute,
Don’t sweat it. All the editors do it, but oddly enough, we’re human. I try to catch stuff and sometimes I miss. I try to read things twice and with a break in between. As you can see, oops. I didn’t write it, but my reading would be THE many new readers, and as you can see, one of the other editors fixed it.
Thanks for responding so readily. As with all reading, one usually isn’t quite sure exactly WHAT was meant in a lot of sentences… and proofreading is worse. Did the author mean to say; “these readers” or “those readers” or “the readers”? Only the author knows for sure, and even if you can contact him directly, he might just get mad that he made a tiny error, and even madder at the one who noticed! This is why I attempt to write with such soft kid gloves on. Lots of people today just look for excuses to be offended, but I’m… Read more »
I find that Dave is a very nice level headed guy. He not only corrects an error but thanks you for brining to his attention without an attitude. It’s especially nice if you have a question about something and he provides information or help. I haven’t been here that long but I do recognize your handle and have seen it for awhile. So with that being said, hello.
So did I guess right? Was it supposed to be THE many new readers or THESE many new readers?
Hi Dave. Just out of curiosity, how many readers are there now. Did the group grow expedientialy after President Trump lost or has it been a gradual growth. I am wondering if the threat of loosing guns is making people interested in studying about what is going on and wanting to keep them? It would be interesting to have the readers broken down into age groups. Some of us admit we are old farts on here. I seem to remember, I think? CRS? that the amount of readers was posted about four months ago and I thought it was quite… Read more »
Happy Ed
I didn’t get my ammoland for two days in a row. I checked spam and it was there. Naturally I thought that I had accidentally sent the folder to spam and not that Yahoo was messing with me. I use my phone so I just go to the spam and move the folder to my inbox and for some reason all the emails go to the inbox after that. About how we are being scammed. I don’t know if this email will stand because of the address I am posting but it should be posted and maybe our editors can… Read more »
I did one better about 15 years ago. Set up my own account with a webhosting service. costs me about $15.00 per year and I don’t support any of the “big techs” nor do they have access to my contacts, incoming or outgoing mail.
Wow, wish you would post how you did that. I have always wondered how people habe their own websites where they can say good or bad things about products etc. I really cant believe it is only 15 bucks a year. If that’s the case, we should all jump on that band wagon. The question is, who or what is the people that you are using to do this with. Are they repulicans?
MM44M,
Follow this link and you should be able to get all the info on how to do it, as well as the pricing, that you want. If all you are looking for is an email acct that has your name rather than an ISP name on it, take a look at GoDaddy.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=personal+web+hosting+services&ia=web
Thank you.
You probably wont see this because it is so old but now dukdukgo is all I use. MSN hates it. LOL
My thoughts exactly.
To all: If you’re using google (for example) as your email provider, losing Ammoland email is the least of your worries.
About three weeks ago I stopped receiving emails from Ammo Land and couldn’t get them to come in even after signing up again. When I finally got back in I set it up on my desktop and can access whenever I get the chance to do so. Thanks for letting us know what is going on.
@OV, Oh, and thanks.
Mimecast just started blocking Ammoland newsletter a few days ago. The best way to hurt these sensors bullies is to not use their services and do not visit any of their websites.
I was wondering why I see some comments being made by as much as 24 hours ahead of me. Now it makes sense. And yet, these anti-gunners haven’t put a dent in our ability to uphold the Constitution.
I still get your emails, but now they show up 24 to 48 hours after they are sent. I’m on time-Warner.
Never a problem with MS Outlook.com and downloaded to my computer with Thunderbird. I’ll see what happens after the change. This morning’s email came from ammoland dot com.
I was shadow banned at TTAG before they openly banned me and admitted it. Before the open ban they claimed shadow banning was not even possible. Liars lie, it’s what they do. So I’m in the same shadowban club.
I’ve been banned almost everywhere, simply because I tell the truth.
That is not allowed in this society of deception.
