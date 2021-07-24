Blackfire Clamplight for Camping, Car Repair, and Other Uses – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Originally I ordered two BLACKFIRE ClampLights for me and my daughter to use in our tents when backpacking. I figured they’d be nice to clamp on the ceiling of our tents at night to read or just to get undressed and ready for bed. They only weigh 8 oz. so I figured it’d be worth the extra weight. But after receiving them I’m not too sure that I won’t use them more for working on my truck at night, changing flats in the dark and around the campsite.

And who can forget the old dreaded days when your dad was working on the dryer in a dimly lit garage? He’d hand you a flashlight and tell you to hold the beam where he was working. Being a small child you’d invariably start gazing around and pretty soon the flashlight would be pointing off in the wild blue yonder which would get you jumped again.

The BLACKFIRE ClampLight is surprisingly bright and is advertised as being able to run for 6-hrs. on low beam. The Clamplight has a lot of nice features. The head will swivel around 360 degrees. It will point straight up or down at…. (I’m guessing here) a 135-degree angle.

Of course, as you can imagine from the name, it has a big clothespin type of clamp that will spread out to 1 3/8” wide that you use to clamp it onto something so you can work hands-free on the task at hand. On the bottom of the legs are pads that can rotate about 60 degrees. On top of the handle is a little push slot that locks the legs open so you can stand the BLACKFIRE ClampLight on its legs and use it I guess I’d have to say almost like a lamp.

With the click of the button, it offers three lighting options-High beam, low beam, and intermittent beam (or a flashing beam). And on top of all of this, it’s waterproof.

I see the BLACKFIRE ClampLight being a handy light for outdoorsmen to use around camp while gutting or boning out their deer or elk in the dark on the side of the mountain, clamp on the side of your boat while fishing at night, clamp on the side of your deer blind so you can pick up all of your gear when leaving in the dark or setting up in the morning or numerous other tasks in the dark.

It is just a versatile, handy little light that I think you’ll want to have in your truck, your camp box, and at home for chores in the dark. The MSRP on the Blackfire Clamp light is $29.99. And as is usual, we will close with the specs.

HIGH POWER: 300 Lumens (High) 130 Lumens (Low) CREE LED

WATERPROOF: IPX7 Construction with non-slip rubberized coating

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Hand-Held, Clamps & Stands

ANGLED LIGHT: Double-axis pivoting allows for infinite light angles

DURABLE: 6-Foot drop protection with strong stainless-steel springs

RUNTIME: 6 Hours on Low

Special Features: Waterproof

Overall Length: 8.4” (21.3 cm)

Overall Height: 2” (5.1 cm)

Overall Width: 2.3” (5.8 cm)

Diameter: 2” (5.1 cm)

Material: ABS, Soft Touch

Lumens: High: 300; Low: 130

Bulb Type: LED

Battery Life: High: 2 hrs.; Low: 6 hrs.

Batteries: 3 x AAA

Temperature Range: 32°F to 122°F (0°C to 50°C)

Drop Protection: 6.6′ (2 m)

Included: 3 x AAA

Weight: 8.0 oz (226.8 g)

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”