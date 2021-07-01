Blackhawk Introduces Streamlight TLR-7A Flex and TLR1-HL Lights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has partnered with Streamlight to deliver two tactical weapon lights, the TLR1-HL and TLR-7A Flex. Already popular among shooters, both Streamlight models are designed to fit several Blackhawk holsters, most notably the Blackhawk T-Series. In addition, the TLR1-HL is compatible with the Blackhawk Omnivore holster.
With 1,000 lumens and a 928-foot beam at the ready, the TLR1-HL is designed to provide maximum visibility when illuminating a room, alley, or other wide space. Meanwhile, the TLR-7A features 500 lumens and a 459-foot beam, but also comes with an ergonomic, ambidextrous on/off switch that can be customized for either a low or high position to match a user’s grip style.
Both lights feature a rail clamp system that securely attaches the light without tools and without a user needing to put their hands in front of the muzzle. The TLR1-HL mounts directly on Glock-style and Picatinny rails, and includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90-Two, S&W 99, S&W TSW, and SIG P320 setups.
Each Streamlight is designed to withstand the tests of time and field use with anodized machined aluminum and IPX7 waterproof ratings. The TLR1-HL can run up to 1.5 hours on two CR123A lithium batteries and the TLR-7A can run up to 1.5 hours on one CR123A lithium battery. A safe-off feature also prevents accidental activation and saves battery life.
The lights feature a black finish and engraved Blackhawk logo, are assembled in the U.S., and feature Streamlight’s limited lifetime warranty. MSRP for the TLR1-HL is $209.95 and MSRP for the TLR-7A is $174.95.
For more information about these tactical lights or compatible holsters, visit blackhawk.com. For more support or customer service, visit streamlight.com.
So, other thank Blackhawk just throwing their logo on these products, they don’t differ in the slightest from the stock Streamlight offerings?