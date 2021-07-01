Blackhawk Introduces Streamlight TLR-7A Flex and TLR1-HL Lights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, has partnered with Streamlight to deliver two tactical weapon lights, the TLR1-HL and TLR-7A Flex . Already popular among shooters, both Streamlight models are designed to fit several Blackhawk holsters, most notably the Blackhawk T-Series. In addition, the TLR1-HL is compatible with the Blackhawk Omnivore holster.

With 1,000 lumens and a 928-foot beam at the ready, the TLR1-HL is designed to provide maximum visibility when illuminating a room, alley, or other wide space. Meanwhile, the TLR-7A features 500 lumens and a 459-foot beam, but also comes with an ergonomic, ambidextrous on/off switch that can be customized for either a low or high position to match a user’s grip style.

Both lights feature a rail clamp system that securely attaches the light without tools and without a user needing to put their hands in front of the muzzle. The TLR1-HL mounts directly on Glock-style and Picatinny rails, and includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90-Two, S&W 99, S&W TSW, and SIG P320 setups.

Each Streamlight is designed to withstand the tests of time and field use with anodized machined aluminum and IPX7 waterproof ratings. The TLR1-HL can run up to 1.5 hours on two CR123A lithium batteries and the TLR-7A can run up to 1.5 hours on one CR123A lithium battery. A safe-off feature also prevents accidental activation and saves battery life.

The lights feature a black finish and engraved Blackhawk logo, are assembled in the U.S., and feature Streamlight’s limited lifetime warranty. MSRP for the TLR1-HL is $209.95 and MSRP for the TLR-7A is $174.95.