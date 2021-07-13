Blaser Introduces Its Iconic R8 Bolt-Action Rifle in 6.5 PRC

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blaser is pleased to now offer its iconic R8 modular rifle in a 6.5 PRC chambering. Known for its accuracy and long-range performance, the 6.5 Precision Rifle Cartridge is essentially a magnum version of the 6.5 Creedmoor with a flatter trajectory and higher impact velocity making it a favorite of long-range hunters.

The straight-pull R8 bolt-action rifle, renowned for its reliability, repeatability, speed, and precision, offers hunters a vast number of configurations to meet their needs in the field. Options include a wide array of stock options, a recoil reduction system, adjustable comb, adjustable length of pull, and numerous barrels and bolt heads to facilitate quick conversions to different calibers, depending on the type of game one is hunting.

“If you combine all the different standard options on an R8, you can build over 47 million unique rifles and that does not even include custom shop options,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “The interchangeability makes it incredibly easy to convert your rifle from one caliber to another by simply switching out the barrel and bolt head. This can be done in less than a minute. The engineering and craftsmanship are so extraordinary, after any barrel change, the rifle will shoot to within 1/2 MOA every time.“

The compact overall length and modularity of the Blaser R8 offer distinct advantages to hunters who travel frequently, allowing them to carry one rifle with several different barrels instead of transporting multiple guns around the world. The Blaser Saddle Mount system allows for easy and precise mounting of a riflescope by allowing the one-piece base of the mount to fit into notches machined into the top of the free-floating barrel. The barrel and saddle mount become one accurate unit, ensuring absolute repeatability once the scope has been zeroed, regardless of how many times the scope is removed from the barrel. The R8‘s concentric locking lugs with 14 locking surfaces provide 360-degree engagement, further enhancing accuracy. This rifle also features one of the safest actions in the world thanks to its highly-acclaimed manual cocking mechanism.

The R8 is available in numerous calibers from 204 Ruger to 500 Jeffrey. For more information visit www.blaser-usa.com.

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing.

Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting-edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.