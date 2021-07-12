Bushnell Introduces Outdoorsman Bluetooth Speaker

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announces the release of its new Outdoorsman Bluetooth speaker, a rugged sound solution that was designed for outdoor adventures. From the woods to the backyard, the boat to the beach, and from the UTV to the tailgate party, this speaker is specifically designed to handle all things outside.

The Bushnell Outdoorsman features a rubber EXO Armor that protects the speaker from bumps and bruises, while its waterproof design shields it from rain and other moisture on land or water. Equipped with a Bite magnet on the back for metal surfaces, as well as Bite strap, D-ring loop, and tripod mount, the Outdoorsman can be mounted just about anywhere, from a 4-wheeler or boat to a tree trunk or fence post.

With 10 hours of battery life, the Outdoorsman can outlast an all-day party. An integrated charge port allows you to use the speaker as an external battery pack to recharge your phone, and it packs enough power to recharge most phones two or three times when fully charged.

For users who want more audio power, the Outdoorsman comes with TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode, which allows the speaker to be paired with another Outdoorsman speaker for left and right stereo sound.

The Bushnell Outdoorsman includes the Bite strap, a micro-USB charging cable, and an additional black EXO Armor. This black protective sleeve can be swapped with the included camo EXO Armor. MSRP for the Outdoorsman speaker is $119.99. To learn more about the Outdoorsman or other Bushnell products, visit bushnell.com.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.