Bushnell Releases New Prime 1800 Laser Rangefinder

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced the introduction of the newest addition to its laser rangefinder lineup – the Prime 1800. Packed with added features such as Bushnell’s all-new ACTIVSYNC™ display system that fluidly morphs from black to red readouts based on lighting conditions, the Prime 1800 builds on the success of Bushnell’s 25-year legacy of laser rangefinder development.

With its all-glass, fully multi-coated optical path and extra-large laser aperture window, the Prime 1800 boasts double the light transmission over other competitive models. The Prime 1800 has also been designed for all-day viewing capability made possible by the new ACTIVSYNC display. This intuitive display feature fluidly morphs automatically from black in the daylight to red in low-light conditions so users can always see their readings, whether at sunrise, midday, or dusk. The display can even show red and black simultaneously if the environment requires it.

“In order to fully leverage the excellent 2x brightness from our laser rangefinders, we knew adding an illuminated display would give users the ability to use it throughout the entire legal hunt time,” said Derek Osburn, Director of Optics for Vista Outdoor. “However, we also knew that we wanted to go further and apply our 25-year history of laser rangefinder innovation to this feature and have done so with the new ActivSync display. This intuitive design gives you a red or black display exactly when you need it, making it even easier to get an exact distance quickly and accurately.”

The new Prime 1800 offers effective ranging capabilities out to 1,800-yard on a reflective target and can reliably range trees out to 1,000 yards or deer out to 700 yards with +/- one-yard accuracy. The Prime 1800 comes equipped with Scan mode for fast ranging, as well as near/far target modes to allow users to home in on targets while ignoring objects in the foreground and background. The rangefinder also comes equipped with ARC (Angle Range Compensation) technology for angle readings in the field.

The Prime 1800 rangefinder includes a built-in tripod mount and lanyard holes, giving users multiple setup options to keep the rangefinder secure and stable. A threaded metal battery door can be found on the bottom of the rangefinder and a CR2 battery is included so the Prime 1800 is ready right out of the box.

Backed by Bushnell’s 5-year Lifetime Ironclad warranty, the Prime 1800 rangefinder is engineered and manufactured to withstand the ultimate test of years of use in the field. The Prime 1800 carries an MSRP of $249.99 and is available now.

To learn more about the Prime 1800, Bushnell’s 25 th Anniversary of Accuracy or to see Bushnell’s full lineup of rangefinders and other optics, visit Bushnell.com .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.