Bushnell Shooter KC Eusebio Wins at 2021 Colorado State Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, is celebrating Bushnell pro shooter KC Eusebio’s first-place finish at the 2021 ESP Bighorn Classic – Colorado State Championship, which took place June 24-27 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

In the Main Match, Eusebio won the High Overall title and first place in the Open division. Meanwhile, fellow teammate and Hoppe’s ambassador Jessie Harrison won High Lady and was 5th Overall in the Open division. Throughout the competition, Eusebio and Harrison were equipped with their Bushnell First Strike 2.0 reflex sights.

“It’s always a great feeling to travel across the nation and compete,” Eusebio said. “This was a challenging match due to the distance of the targets. Luckily, I have my Bushnell red dot which has great daylight bright settings and a crisp 3 MOA dot reticle. It made long shots effortless, and I was able to take home First Place Overall.”

This past year, Bushnell expanded their reflex line of red dots with the introduction of the RXS series including the RXS-100 and RXS-250. Both new red dots are designed to mount to accessory rails and most optics-ready pistols right out of the box, making it easier to compete, hunt or equip for on-duty use. The First Strike 2.0 influenced the RXS lineup and recently Bushnell improved upon the legacy sight with an increased recoil rating, enhanced brightness, a new battery door, and a user-selectable timer.

Eusebio’s next match is the Georgia State Championship taking place on September 25 in Dawsonville, Georgia.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.