Cimarron Firearms Celebrates American Handgunner 45 Years

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, is honored to help celebrate one of the firearms industry’s most trusted and oldest firearms magazines, American Handgunner, a bi-monthly magazine from FMG Publications.

American Handgunner, founded in 1976, celebrates 45 years of new handguns and handgun history. On the Anniversary issue cover, Cimarron Firearms Frontier .45 LC with a 4 ¾-inch barrel has been beautifully hand-engraved by one of Baron Technology’s master engravers using selective 24kt gold plating. The special anniversary edition SA Frontier is a one-of-a-kind revolver with finely figured Maple grips and comes with a leather tooled holster from premier holster maker, DeSantis Gunhide.

“No better firearm to convey our proud American firearms history than a Frontier revolver,” Mike Harvey, founder and CEO of Cimarron Firearms, said. “Congratulations to American Handgunner and their staff of dedicated writers and editors.” “We were so proud to be invited to partner with Cimarron on this project,” remarked David Miles, president of Baron Engraving. “This special gun is a great example of our capabilities and a reflection of the efforts of so many members of our team. From the custom polishing, finishing, bluing, and selective gold plating, to the beautifully executed hand engraving by Heidi Roos, we couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate 45 years of American Handgunner magazine. We hope the winner of this revolver enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it shine.”

The September/October 45th anniversary issue of American Handgunner will also feature the Cimarron Firearms SA engraved Frontier revolver as part of their monthly giveaway package. One lucky winner will walk away with a unique pistol package.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.

About Baron Engraving:

Baron Engraving is the premiere custom engraving and finishing company for the firearms industry. For nearly 40 years Baron Artisans have blended old-world craftsmanship with leading engraving technologies to transform ordinary surfaces into distinguished works of art. Find out more at Baron Engraving www.BaronEngraving.com.

About American Handgunner:

American Handgunner was introduced in 1976 as the first magazine devoted entirely to handguns.

Just like a classic, it improves with age. Today it’s still the first place handgunners everywhere turn for the latest and most reliable handgun news and information.

From custom handguns, new factory models, competition, pistolsmithing, handloading and more, each issue continues to deliver the goods while staying on top of the rapidly changing world of handgunning. What’s the best home-defense gun for you? Is a laser sight worth the investment? American Handgunner can help you decide.

The print version of American Handgunner is published six times per year by FMG Publications. www.AmericanHandgunner.com