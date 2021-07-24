CMP Pistol Athletes Jack and Henry Leverett Set to Compete in Tokyo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Amazingly, brothers Jack and Henry Leverett from Bainbridge, Georgia, both earned spots on the Tokyo Olympic pistol team. Jack, 21, and Henry, 20, both currently compete for The Ohio State University Pistol team and are rising sophomores – helping the team to a National Pistol Championship team title in 2021.

Henry won the United States’ only 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol quota at the 2019 World Cup in China but finished second at the Olympic Trials the following year. Luckily, after a few unforeseen circumstances, USA Shooting was able to earn another quota to earn Henry a spot on the team next to his brother, who is competing in the same event.

Jack has been an impressive athlete for years, setting four USA Shooting National Records in the junior men’s rapid fire and sport pistol disciplines. Like his brother, Jack has been a member of several international competitions and even assisted Team USA in gold medals at the 2018 Championship of the Americas for men’s air pistol and men’s rapid fire.

The pair began their marksmanship careers through their local 4-H program around 8 and 9 years old, respectively. They went on to compete in CMP’s Monthly Matches at the South Competition Center in Anniston, Alabama, as well as the National Matches in 2016.

Good luck, Henry and Jack!

When to Watch Olympic Marksmanship Events:

The Tokyo Olympic Games start with opening ceremonies on July 23. Shooting events begin July 24 and continue until August 2.

— By Ashley Brugnone, CMP Staff Writer

