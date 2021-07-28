Daniel Defense Rifles & Pistols Back In-Stock Starting at $1,798.00 ~ VIDEOS

View this post on Instagram
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Daniel Defense has rifles and pistol back in stock with many models for the first time in weeks. Like the MK18 PISTOL (LAW TACTICAL) or the DD5 V4 HUNTER (.308 WIN/6.5 CREEDMOOR/.260 REM).
The current political winds tell us it is time to treat yourself to some top-quality gun gear?
Daniel Defense Rifles
Daniel Defense Pistols
About Daniel Defense
President and CEO, Marty Daniel founded Daniel Defense at the turn of the 21st century. From its humble beginnings as a start-up company, creating rails and accessories for the AR-15 platform in small batches, Daniel Defense has grown exponentially over the last decade, and is now known for its premium line of rifles and firearms accessories. Now with two locations and a combined 137,000 square feet of available manufacturing space, Daniel Defense looks forward to continued growth, as well as the opportunity to better serve their customers. For more information, visit www.danieldefense.com.
I could have bought 3 generic AR15s for that price a few years ago, now it’s only two and a half. Some can be had for around $700 if you search. No optics, just like the ones above. That will cost you extra. Yes, I checked out DD’s web page.
They must be wonderful products, at pricing like that! Like paying $50 for a really nice hammer, I guess.
Obviously great products, but I’ll stick with my $600 AR
I built all of my AR15s for under $500 and one for only $350. (80% lowers)
Although the AR10 I built ended up around $800 with scope.
Not at those prices!
