Ducks Unlimited TV this week: Washington Wetlands ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, Ducks Unlimited Television (DU TV) continues its West Coast swing in the evergreen state of Washington.

DU TV co-host Doug Larsen joins DU volunteer and U.S. Forest Service firefighter Kent Contreras near the Pend Oreille River in Washington where puddle ducks are the quarry amid breathtaking mountain backdrops.

“One of my roles as a firefighter is safety officer,” Contreras said. “My job is to assess the risk firefighters encounter and those risks are plentiful. From burning trees that can fall with no sound to rocks rolling down steep slopes, there are plenty of reasons to keep your head on a swivel on the fire line.”

The hunt begins on opening day of the 2020 Washington waterfowl season. Heavy fog greeted the hunters, but they kept after it and great action followed the next day. It’s that same perseverance that helps DU volunteers like Contreras raise money to conserve wetlands.

“The work I do as a firefighter relates back to my work with DU,” said Contreras. “You feel a lot of accomplishment in both areas and you feel rewarded for all the work you put into it. I get a lot of satisfaction and pride working with Ducks Unlimited and helping out the best we can.”

Also on this episode of DU TV, shotgun expert Phil Bourjaily shows the audience a drill to improve your swing on “Guns and Gear,” and professional retriever trainer Mike Stewart gives you tips on training a steady retriever on “Duck Dog.”

DU TV airs Mondays at 1 a.m., Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m., Fridays at noon, Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 3 a.m. (all times Eastern) on the Sportsman Channel. The Saturday 2 p.m. slot anchors “The Landing Zone presented by Ducks Unlimited” waterfowl and upland hunting lineup. Bonus content and classic episodes can also be found at www.ducks.org/dutv.

DU TV is sponsored by Browning Arms, Browning Ammunition, Drake Waterfowl Systems, Zink Calls, Higdon Outdoors, Purina Pro Plan, Mossy Oak Camo, Mossy Oak Properties, Mossy Oak Biologic, Mossy Oak Nativ Nurseries, and Tetra Hearing.

Follow DU’s newest Twitter [email protected] get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.