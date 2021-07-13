F-1 Firearms Fundraising Efforts for Angel Reach Soars to New Heights

Spring, TX – -(AmmoLand.com)- F-1 Firearms, LLC (www.f1firearms.com), the trend-setting manufacturer of AR-style rifles with skeletonizing features, is proud to share amazing news related to fundraising auction for Angel Reach, a Conroe, Texas-based area non-profit organization. In support of the Angel Reach auction, F-1 Firearms donated four premium AR-platform modern sporting rifles, as well as four BSF pistols.

During the live auction lead by the masterful live auctioneer Ralph McIngvale, bidding for one of F-1 Firearms’ rifle closed at $15,000. The closing bid was so exceptional, F-1 Firearms donated a second rifle. Bidding on that rifle also closed at $15,000. As a result, F-1 Firearms donated two more rifles, and both sold for $15,000 each—a total of $60,000. Next, F-1 Firearms donated a BSF Pistol. Bidding on the BSF pistol closed at $5,500. Like the rifles, F-1 Firearms donated a second pistol. The second pistol also sold for $5,500. F-1 Firearms responded with two more donated BSF pistols. They also sold for $5,500 each. Total closed bids for BSF pistols reached $22,000.

With all live-auction bidding completed, F-1 Firearms donations earned $82,000 for Angel Reach. George Lindahl, Chairman of the yearly Wings and Strings event and a proud board member of Angel Reach said, “Even better, an anonymous donor matched all donations dollar for dollar at the end of the evening! We are thankful to have such a generous community in Texas and estimate over a million dollars was raised for Angel Reach at this event.”

“We love the work Angel Reach is doing for our next-generation young adults in need of housing, assistance, mentoring, and opportunities that other youth may take for granted,” stated F-1 Firearms President, Jackie Podgorny. “Very few things are as important as community outreach for disadvantaged youth and we’re ecstatic bidders felt Angel Reach makes such an impact.”

Angel Reach assists foster- and kinship-alumni, ages 16 – 24, who come from broken homes and remain at risk. Angel Reach’s community outreach focuses on three core areas of assistance: Kinship Program for youth removed from homes and placed with relatives, Transitional Living Program for young adults who have aged out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of being homeless, and Community Youth Outreach for Montgomery County youth and young adults, again at risk of homeless situations. Angel Reach assistance includes gifting goods and services, life skills classes, life path planning, mentorship, GED tutoring, counseling, and more.

About Angel Reach

Founded in Conroe, Texas, as a faith-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization by foster and adoptive parents Sandra Carpenter and Deborah Zempel, Angel Reach was originally created to help fellow foster parents provide for the ever-changing needs of the children that would come and go in their homes. Today, Angel Reach helps children and youth between the ages of 16-24 achieve their full potential in spite of the obstacles placed on them by broken families and a broken system. To learn more about Angel Reach visit www.angelreach.org.

About F-1 Firearms, LLC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Spring, Texas, F-1 Firearms is the finest semi-automatic firearm manufacturer on the planet. Rocket-sciency experts, emerging technologies, and brand-new, state-of-the-art machines combine to produce 90-percent of F-1 Firearms’ jaw-dropping systems in-house. While F-1 Firearm’s dedication to using 7075-T6511 domestic aluminum for handguards and receivers to produce lighter, stronger firearms than the competition, the combination of premium components, state-of-the-art equipment, in-house machining, attention-to-detail assembly, ridiculously tight quality control, and final testing ensures F-1 Firearms rifles’ accuracy and dependability match their ridiculously good looks. To learn more about F-1 Firearms, visit www.f1firearms.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.