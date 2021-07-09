Garmin Products Now Available at Everest.Com

The Woodlands, Texas – (Ammoland.Com) – Garmin elects to have their brand and products available at Everest.com, the first online, customer-centric, multi-merchant marketplace for the outdoor recreation community. Both Caliber members and non-members can purchase Garmin products on the site, but Caliber members are rewarded with a deeper discount and free shipping. It pays to become a Caliber member. Learn more here.

“Garmin offers premier products for those who live life on the outside, such as campers, hunters, anglers and other outdoor recreationists,” said Bill Voss, CEO/Founder of Everest. “We are proud to offer their products in our marketplace and look to continue adding other, high caliber sellers, to our product offerings.”

As a Caliber member, which is similar in theme to other online club memberships, users receive free shipping on select items, gain access to Everest’s robust streaming service, CaliberVideo, featuring series and documentaries on hunting, survival, travel and more, and find great discounts from sellers across more than 700 locations throughout the country. In fact, since its inception, Caliber members have realized approximately $3,000 worth of savings every year on items ranging from restaurants to theme parks and from movie theaters to gas stations – and much more.

Everest is a marketplace where merchants list and sell products related to outdoor hunting and shooting sports, fishing gear, adventure and camping equipment, apparel and footwear, and much more. Merchants can easily set up a storefront on Everest.com, branded with a logo and vanity URL, and connect with over 30 million active consumers using AI technology to assist in customer acquisition. Over the past year, Everest.com has onboarded over 1,000 new sellers and are in line to manage over a billion dollars’ worth of inventory from its various premium sellers. Interested in becoming a seller at Everest.com? Visit the storefront at https://www.everest.com/storefront

The Everest Affiliate Program is free to join and simple to use. Affiliates can create an account in three easy steps and will have their unique affiliate codes in a matter of minutes. Everest provides affiliate marketers with all the tools they’ll need to be successful including content, banners, links, social graphics and coupon codes. The affiliates will provide the audience, promote Everest programs, drive traffic to Everest.com and generate additional income for their own businesses. Interested in working with Everest.com as an influencer or affiliate? Learn more here: https://www.everest.com/affiliate

About Everest

Driven by our Caliber Members, the Everest mission is to create the largest marketplace on earth for the outdoor recreation community – a place where retailers can sell gear, apparel and accessories for all outdoor recreational activities including hiking, camping, biking, rock climbing, winter sports, watersports, team sports, fishing, hunting, kayaking, rafting, road and trail running, and much more. Everest is a place where like-minded consumers can learn, interact, participate and shop. Ultimately, we are a community of like-minded, non-discriminating, conservation-loving outdoor living retailers, manufacturers, distributors and consumers. Join the movement today. For more information on the Everest marketplace, visit the website at www.everest.com.