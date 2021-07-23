HEVI-Shot Introduces New HEVI-XII Tungsten Waterfowl Loads

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- More than 20 years ago, HEVI-Shot sought out to make a non-toxic waterfowl shell that outperformed steel. What they produced was ammunition that exceeded expectations by performing even better than lead. HEVI-Shot’s 12 density Tungsten revolutionized waterfowl ammunition. Now hunters can get this legendary product in 25-count boxes to shoot on every hunt, not just the hunt of the lifetime, with the company’s new HEVI-XII tungsten waterfowl loads.

“The great thing about this ammunition is you can shoot three-shot sizes smaller than you do with steel ammunition and get the same lethality, because you’re putting more pellets on target,” said Scott Turner, HEVI-Shot’s Product Line Manager. “Not only that, HEVI-XII loads produce twice the downrange energy as steel.”

HEVI-XII outperforms steel in every category. Density: HEVI-XII is 12 g/cc. and 53.8 percent denser than steel. Lethality: Smaller and more dense pellets penetrate deeper. Pattern: More lethal pellets in a tighter pattern. Pack HEVI-XII in and walk out carrying extra weight from harvested game. HEVI-XII delivers more kills, fewer cripples, and better stories. Coming back from the hunt heavier is the end result when hunters choose the outstanding performance of HEVI-Shot.

The new HEVI-XII loads have muzzle velocities between 1,350 and 1,500 feet-per-second (fps) and are available in 12- and 20-gauge with 7/8 ounce, 1 ounce, 1-1/8 ounce, and 1-1/4 ounce loads of 2, 4, or 6 size shot. HEVI-XII shotshells are available in boxes of 25 or cases of 250 rounds.

About HEVI-Shot:

The founders of HEVI-Shot were long-time waterfowlers frustrated by the poor performance of 1999-vintage waterfowl loads. In December 1999, they decided to launch a company to commercialize a revolutionary nontoxic tungsten-nickel-iron alloy developed by Dr. Darryl Amick of Albany, Oregon. Within a year, the company began producing and selling HEVI-Shot brand shotshells from a small rented space in Sweet Home, Oregon. Within two years, HEVI-Shot received national exposure through a co-brand arrangement with Remington Arms Co. In 2005, ENVIRON-Metal, Inc. took back the brand and began production and sales of HEVI-Shot products from our Sweet Home facility.

For more information, visit: www.HeviShot.com.