House of Rep. to Vote on Anti-Hunting Appropriations Language

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International (SCI) strongly opposes Section 436 of the FY22 Interior Appropriations bill, which is set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives THIS WEEK.

But now we need YOUR help in urging Members of Congress to OPPOSE this anti-hunting provision…

If passed, it will include a blanket funding ban on trophy imports from a sport-hunted elephant or lion from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, or Zambia and have a devastating impact on African communities and species conservation. We need your help in ensuring this bill does not become law – contact your Representative TODAY and urge them to OPPOSE the inclusion of Section 436 in H.R. 4372, the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.