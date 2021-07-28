House of Rep. to Vote on Anti-Hunting Appropriations Language

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International (SCI) strongly opposes Section 436 of the FY22 Interior Appropriations bill, which is set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives THIS WEEK.
But now we need YOUR help in urging Members of Congress to OPPOSE this anti-hunting provision…
If passed, it will include a blanket funding ban on trophy imports from a sport-hunted elephant or lion from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, or Zambia and have a devastating impact on African communities and species conservation. We need your help in ensuring this bill does not become law – contact your Representative TODAY and urge them to OPPOSE the inclusion of Section 436 in H.R. 4372, the Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.
Last week SCI, along with 21 other organizations representing millions of American sportsmen and women, sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy detailing the devastating impact a blanket trophy ban will have on these countries.
A ban on permitting trophy imports with appropriated funds is a misguided attempt to dictate the management of African wildlife, a right that inherently belongs to Africans. Congress must understand the realities of conservation on the ground in Africa, and therefore strike Section 436.
As SCI works for hunting and conservation, we will continue to stand for African leadership, fight for science-based legislation, and be #FirstForHunters around the world.
What does “a blanket funding ban on trophy imports” mean? Surely hunters and trophy collectors pay all costs to import their property? Did spell checker insert the word “funding” – if so, this sounds considerably worse.