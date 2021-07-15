In a Car, in Public, at Home, and at Work – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (20-minute audio)

Your home alarm gives you a call. You go home to find an intruder inside your house. To your surprise, the intruder is armed, and he shoots at you as you walk through your home. To the intruder’s surprise, you’re armed too. You shoot back as you leave your house. You move away and call 911. Police find your intruder still in the home, and unresponsive. EMS declares him dead at the scene.

You give a statement to the police. The police say the home intruder was using a stolen gun when he shot at you. You are not charged.

You are walking down the street after 10 pm. You see a man stop in front of an alleyway and draw a firearm. He shoots at three unarmed people standing in the alley. You hear them scream and the murderer keeps shooting.

You have your Illinois Firearms owners Identification card. You own a gun. You also have your Illinois concealed carry license, and you’re armed tonight. You draw your firearm and shoot the attacker. You hit him in the elbow and the hip. He drops his gun and falls to the ground. You call 911 and ask for help.

EMS said one of the victims died at the scene from a head wound. The other two victims and the murderer were taken to the hospital. You give a statement to the police. Another witness corroborates your story. You’re not charged, nor named in the newspapers.

You’ve been robbed before. This time you have a security system and a video cameras for your house and for your yard. Your alarm system goes off at 1am. You see people tearing into your truck..again. You grab your gun and go outside.

The thieves run when they see you. They are off your property when they turn to shoot at you. That is when you shoot back. The robbers keep running and you call the police.

The police said there were three robbers in this crew, and yours was the 12th car they’d hit this morning. You are not charged.

It is the middle of the afternoon on a weekday. You’re talking with a customer when another man comes into your mamajuana dispensary. This stranger starts yelling. He starts hitting your display cases. He has a knife in each hand and he shatters another display case and says give me the money. The customer near you backs away as the robber moves toward you.

You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. You back up and call 911. Police take a statement from you. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital in critical but stable condition. You show the police the security videos. You’re not charged.

Text of the discussion and links to the original stories are on the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.