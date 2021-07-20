Introducing the PROOF Research MDT Chassis Rifle

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – Whether you’re new to the competition scene and want to jump in with both feet, a season shooter who wants to take their game to the next level, or you just enjoy a superbly accurate rifle, the PROOF MDT Chassis Rifle is for you. PROOF Research® decided that rather than reinvent the wheel, they partnered with companies whose products are already on the podium weekend after weekend, to assemble the ultimate precision rifle.

It all starts with a solid foundation. The MDT ACC Chassis looks the part with custom PROOF Research colors and engraving. The adjustable length-of-pull, and comb height, are adaptable to any shooter and any unconventional shooting position. The ACC Chassis sports a full Arca rail down the entire length of the forend, and M-Lok mounting points for weights and accessories.

The PROOF Research competition contour steel barrel has been the choice barrel for some of the world’s top precision rifle competitors. When coupled with the MDT buttstock weight, the competition contour barrel works to balance the rifle, and decrease felt recoil. The PROOF Competition Chassis features a Zermatt Arms TL3 action, Triggertech Pro Curved Diamond Trigger with an adjustable pull weight from 4 to 32 oz, an Area 419 Hellfire muzzle brake, and a MDT 12-round AICS-pattern steel magazine. A custom-fit hard-case is included to haul your rifle to your next match, safely and securely. Like all of PROOF Research’s products the MDT Rifle is backed by their accuracy guarantee.

The PROOF Research MDT Chassis Rifle is available in 223 Rem, 6 ARC, 6 Dasher, 6 Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, and 308 Win. MSRP is $5,699.00.

Find out more about PROOF Research barrels and rifles at proofresearch.com.

About PROOF Research®, Inc.

PROOF Research® has been bringing the best and brightest talents together to develop a new class of products for the firearms, aerospace, and defense industries since 2012. PROOF Research is committed to developing next-generation composite materials to produce the highest performance carbon fiber barrels, premium hunting rifles, and weapon systems that lighten warfighter load while increasing durability and effectiveness. PROOF Research’s goal is to make reduced weight, unsurpassed durability, and match-grade accuracy a reality for all of its customers. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Montana, PROOF Research maintains research and manufacturing centers in Montana and Dayton, Ohio. www.proofresearch.com.