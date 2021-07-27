Massachusetts: Gun Bills Scheduled for Committee Hearing Today!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Joint Committee on the Judiciary will hold public hearings on both pro-and anti-gun bills. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT H. 1570, and OPPOSE S. 942 and H. 1734.

Pro-Gun Bill:

House Bill 1570 legalizes civilian ownership and use of suppressors for legal purposes in Massachusetts. Firearm suppressors also referred to as “silencers”, are currently illegal to own under Massachusetts state law, as a civilian, despite the fact that they are legal to own under federal law and in 42 states. Suppressors are commonly used by hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Americans who appreciate the many benefits of reducing harmful sound.

Anti-Gun Bills:

Senate Bill 942 and House Bill 1734 limit the number of firearms that can be sold or otherwise transferred to any person, to 15 firearms during any 1 year period, with limited exceptions. The legislation also would limit federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to only sell firearms designed or equipped with the ability to “micro-stamp” ammunition.

This type of “feel good” legislation will not get illegal guns off the streets or have any meaningful impact on reducing violent crime. Instead, it will only serve as a roadblock to law-abiding citizens who wish to practice their Second Amendment Rights. Freedom should never be diminished for those who abide by the law. Freedom should be diminished only for those who break the law.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT H. 1570, and OPPOSE S. 942 and H. 1734.

