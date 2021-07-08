New Viridian HS1 Lasers and New FDE HS1 Housings

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Viridian Weapon Technologies is pleased to announce that its celebrated and innovative hand stop laser, the HS1, is now available with a red laser. Both the new red laser HS1 and the original green laser version will be available in both Black and Flat Dark Earth housings on Friday, July 9th at 9:00am CST.

“The HS1 has proven to be exceptionally popular,” said Brian Hedeen, President and CEO at Viridian. “The laser aiming capabilities add to the speed of an already fast rifle design and the minimalist hand stop design is ideal for ergonomic control without getting in the way. And now we’re adding new colors to both the laser and the housing. Fans of FDE can match their HS1 to their rifle’s forend and those who prefer red lasers have that option available, too, in Black or FDE.”

Viridian’s HS1 is the first laser integrated into a hand stop. The shooter’s support hand grips the HS1 and this grip activates the laser. The HS1 provides an intuitive control surface and instantaneous targeting guidance.

M-Lok® mounts make installation effortless and Viridian now offers a picatinny to M-Lok rail adapter. The HS1’s laser adjusts for windage and elevation. The HS1 lasers will be available through retailers, or on Viridian’s website.

Viridian HS1 Lasers Features

M-Lok Mounts

Grip Activation

Daytime-visible Green Laser

Ergonomic Design for varying types of guns

Single 1/3n battery

Adjustable for Windage and Elevation

For more information about the Viridian HS1, visit https://viridianweapontech.com/hs1.

About Viridian Weapon Technologies

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian Weapon Technologies is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military and law enforcement markets. Viridian is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators and several shooting accessories including the TacLoc® Holsters. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA. More information is available at ViridianWeaponTech.com.