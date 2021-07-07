New York: Cuomo Declares Gun Violence State of Emergency

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Remember when Gov. Andrew Cuomo told everyone the SAFE Act was going to make New York streets safer? Well that didn’t work out too well and neither will his latest attempt to deflect attention from years of failed criminal justice policies. Today, the Governor announced he is declaring a gun violence state of emergency. How can there be a gun violence state of emergency in New York when the state has, arguably, the harshest gun laws in the country?

The answer is simple: Gov. Cuomo and the Democrat-controlled Legislature have not only failed to fix the problem, they have made it worse! Their catch-and-release “bail reform” and defunding of law enforcement has resulted in New York crime hitting historic levels, and somehow he can blame—with a straight face—gun manufacturers. The Governor has spent his entire tenure coddling criminals and harassing law-abiding New York gun owners. It should come as no surprise that crime has spiraled out of control.

Gov. Cuomo indicated he is signing S.7196, by Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D). That bill would make it easier to sue gun manufacturers, despite federal protections adopted years ago under the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Instead of taking responsibility for failed legislation coming out of Albany, the scapegoating continues.

NRA has spent decades fighting these bills in Albany. Gov. Cuomo has been in office for over a decade, and he has had every opportunity to get it right. He has failed miserably, and today was nothing more than a doubling-down on more of the same failed politics.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org