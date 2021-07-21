NRA-ILA Applauds Rep. Claudia Tenney and House of Rep. Supporting 2A

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier this year, the Supreme Court decided to hear the NRA-ILA-backed case challenging New York’s restrictive concealed-carry-licensing regime. NRA-ILA’s opening brief is located here.

Yesterday, NRA-ILA applauds Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22) and the 175 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives who filed an amicus brief supporting this case.

Rep. Tenney and her colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives declared their support because they have “sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and have an obligation to defend and uphold the rights recognized in the document, including the right to keep and bear arms.” They urged the Supreme Court of the United States to “restore the Second Amendment to its rightful place as a guarantee for all Americans.”

NRA-ILA greatly appreciates the tireless work that New York Rep. Tenney and her 175 colleagues invested into this pro-Second Amendment brief that is now before the Supreme Court of the United States. We commend these 176 Members of Congress for their proven dedication to the Second Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms for all citizens.

To read this brief yourself—and see if your Representative signed on to it—please click here.

The case is captioned New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

