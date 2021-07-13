NRA-ILA: Surry County, Virginia Considering Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On August 5th, the Surry County Board of Supervisors will consider banning firearms in certain public places. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to OPPOSE the proposed Section 20-67.

Please click the “Take Action” button or click here to contact the Board of Supervisors.

The proposed Section 20-67 prohibits firearms, ammunition, and components in public buildings, public parks, and on public streets and sidewalks where, or adjacent to where, certain events are occurring. There are no exemptions for storage in vehicles or for concealed handgun permit holders. This prohibition applies to both permitted events and events that “would otherwise require a County permit,” making it extremely difficult for law-abiding citizens to determine which areas might be, or might become, “gun-free zones.” Individuals who live in an area where an event is occurring may not enter or leave their own property with a firearm. Because this ban includes “components,” citizens may find themselves in legal trouble for accidentally entering one of these vague “gun-free zones” with something as simple as a shell casing forgotten in a pocket or accidentally left in a vehicle.

Again, please contact the Board of Supervisors and ask them to OPPOSE the proposed Section 20-67.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org