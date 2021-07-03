“Off the Record with the Sporting Chef and Michelle” Season Two Podcast Continues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Ammoland.Com) – Celebrated wild game chef Scott Leysath, known as “The Sporting Chef,”and outdoor industry insider Michelle Scheuermann of BulletProof Communications, continue with Season Two of their podcast, “Off the Record with The Sporting Chef and Michelle.” The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher Radio, Google Podcasts and wherever listeners access their podcasts.

Leysath hosts The Sporting Chef and Dead Meat TV series, and is the Executive Producer of The Fishmonger, shows airing Sportsman Channel and Outdoor Channel. He’s been a culinary guru of wild game concoctions for 30 years. Leysath is the cooking columnist for Ducks Unlimited magazine and shares his fish and game cooking expertise through other publications, podcasts and radio programs throughout the years.

Scheuermann has worked in the outdoor industry for 15 years in marketing communications and social media management. Her career spans working with top-level executives in the hunting-fishing-shooting space to assist with communications, strategy and messaging execution. Her clients include an array of outdoor industry icons, as well as product manufacturers in the CBD space and luxury goods.

“These days, it seems like you’re in the minority if you don’t have a podcast, so we like to offer something less scripted,” explained Leysath. “We don’t dive deep into researching a particular guest. We have no agenda; its just spontaneous conversation that often leads to learning something about a notable personality that we wouldn’t have learned during a structured interview. And we do a little drinking.” “The first podcast season in 2020 was interesting as Scott was actually home, for once, and we were able to visit with folks from vineyard managers, such as Ryan Newkirk from Steinbeck Vineyards, to outdoor TV personalities, such as Randy Newberg,” shared Scheuermann. “Things are a bit different six months later, but the one thing that remains constant is everyone is still trying to cook from home, they are still trying to figure out how to cook venison – and they still are seeking good wine recommendations to share.”

In Season Two, Scott has invited his good friend and fellow Sporting Chef TV alumn, John McGannon, to talk about how they are both Grumpy Old Chefs; Michelle invites book author and podcaster Elizabeth Schneider from “Wine for Normal People” to the podcast so Elizabeth can correct Michelle about not drinking merlot; Melissa Bachman of Winchester Deadly Passion shares how much work it truly takes to film TV and Kevin Phillips of Michael David Winery is stuck in Lodi.

About The Sporting Chef:

The Sporting Chef features a talented cast of chefs and outdoor experts who share decades of experience in the woods, on the water and in the kitchen. Learn more at http://TheSportingChef.com and sign up for The Sporting Chef newsletter. Also, subscribe to Sporting Chef YouTube for tons of tips and tricks at https://www.youtube.com/user/sportingchef; visit on Facebook at http://facebook.com/TheSportingChef and Instagram at http://instagram.com/sportingchef

About BulletProof Communications:

Michelle Scheuermann works on social media strategy and external communications for brands spanning the outdoor industry and beyond. She assists businesses and individuals in finding their voice and executing brand ideals. Learn more at http://bulletproofcomm.com and follow her on Instagram http://instagram.com/ladysportsman