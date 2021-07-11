Oss Launches New “How to Really Judge a Combat Suppressor” Video

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- OSS Suppressors LLC, maker of the patented and proven Flow-Through line of suppressors, has released their new video featuring Dan Brokos, SGM(R) and CEO of Lead Faucet Tactical talking straight with warfighters on how to judge a combat suppressor.

Joined by Dennis Cunningham, OSS Director of Government and International Business Development, Mr. Brokos walks through the key factors to evaluate a combat suppressor. For years, Mr. Brokos trained SOF in CQB and live-fire drills at Fort Bragg’s Range 37 and knows well the negative effects of baffle suppressors on both weapon performance and soldier health.

“Baffle suppressor blowback can increase bolt speed, feed chamber and lock failures, carbon fouling the likelihood of a failure to fire”, said Mr. Brokos. And he knows first-hand the damaging health effects from blowback and exposure to high levels of Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Cyanide, Ammonia, and Lead. “When you’re downrange, you have to stay unseen and unheard when engaging the enemy,” said Mr. Cunningham. “OSS suppressors shoot quiet, shoot clean, shoot soft, shoot with precision, and they sure as hell shoot without flash.”

About OSS Suppressors

OSS Suppressors LLC designs, manufactures and distributes advanced weapon suppressor systems that meet the demands of military, SOF, LE, tactical and sport shooters around the world. #DONTGETBAFFLED. For more information, visit: www.osssuppressors.com