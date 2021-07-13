Parents, Children, and Grandchildren – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Michael Woodland joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (17-minute audio)

You hear banging at your front door. It is 6:30 on a Friday morning, and you wonder if one of your grandchildren is playing a prank on you, or maybe one of them is in trouble. You move toward the door when you see a stranger rip the outer screen door from your doorway. Now he smashes the glass panel in your front door and reaches in to turn the knob. You shout for him to stop, but he opens the door and comes inside.

You’re armed. You shoot the intruder. Now the intruder turns away and goes back outside. You stay inside and call 911.

Police find your intruder on your front lawn. Emergency Medical Services take your intruder to the hospital. You tell the police what happened.

Your home is within sight from the highway, but the police don’t see a car parked in the breakdown lane or on the frontage road in front of your house. Both you and the police wonder how the strange intruder came to your home. You’re not charged. One of your grandkids talks to a local reporter, but you decide not to.

Your teenage daughter calls you just before 6 in the evening. Her voice sounds strange. Your daughter heard someone in your house. She calls you as she is hiding in the closet. You race the rest of the way home as you talk to your daughter. You run to the front door. You enter your home and find a stranger inside. The news report doesn’t describe what was said and done at that moment.

We know you’re a gun owner. We know you’re armed. You shot your intruder one time. He falls to the ground. You shout for your daughter. Police are at your door in seconds.

You identify yourself as the homeowner. Emergency medical services transport your intruder to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. You and your daughter give a brief statement to the police.

Your neighbors saw a strange man looking into people’s homes so they called the police. The arriving police heard your gunshot. Police later identified the suspect as a 53-year-old man. He is charged with burglary of an occupied structure and criminal mischief. You are not charged.

It is 10 at night on a Sunday when you hear your 10-year-old daughter scream. You race into her room and your wife is right behind you. Your daughter points to a man who is outside your daughter’s window masturbating. You and your wife race outside. You and your wife are both carrying concealed firearms.

You tell the man to stay where he is. He walks away. You follow him. He goes to a gas station across the street. You run inside the gas station and tell the clerk to call the police. You run back outside and find the intruder and your wife wrestling over her gun. You shoot the attacker three times. Now he lets go of your wife and her gun. Your wife has her gun and you stop shooting. Police and EMS arrive. Medics take the attacker to the hospital in serious but stable condition. You and your wife give a statement to the police.

Later, your attacker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure. You’re not charged.

Your daughter said she had seen someone outside her window before, but you didn’t see anyone when you looked. Sounds like someone was there after all.

It is seven in the morning when you hear your mom talking outside. You see a stranger push her inside your front door. This stranger has a gun in his hands. A second later, your mom is fighting with the man. She is trying to grab his gun and push him back outside.

Your family has a rifle in the house. You grab the gun, load it, and point it at the attacker. You press the trigger and shoot your attacker. Now the man lets your mom go.

The news isn’t clear if the attacker stepped outside or if he fell down inside the home. Your mom calls 911.

Your attacker was taken to the hospital and died. The police arrest the two other people who were outside waiting to attack your mom.

The police chief came over to speak to you and your mom. They said they have someone they want you to talk to. You’re 12 years old.

