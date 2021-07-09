Product Warning & Recall Notice : Winchester 9mm Luger 115 Grain

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Olin Winchester, LLC is recalling the following lots of 9mm Luger 115 grain Full Metal Jacket and 115-grain Jacketed Hollow Point pistol ammunition.

Symbols: Q4172, RED9, USA9JHP, USA9MMVP, USA9W, WW9B

Lot Numbers:

SC03LD44, SC03LD45, SC03LD46, SC03LD47

SC13LD1, SC13LD6, SC13LD18, SC13LD44, SC13LD45, SC13LD46, SC13LD47

SC52LD44, SC52LD45, SC52LD46, SC52LD47

SC62LD44, SC62LD45, SC62LD46, SC62LD47

SC72LD44, SC72LD45, SC72LD46, SC72LD47

SC92LD44, SC92LD45, SC92LD46, SC92LD47

SD10LD1, SD10LD3, SD10LD6, SC10LD12, SD10LD18, SD10LD46, SD10LD47

SD50LD1, SD50LD3, SD50LD6, SD50LD11, SD50LD12, SD50LD18, SD50LD46, SD50LD47

SD60LD1, SD60LD3, SD60LD6, SD60LD11, SD60LD12, SD60LD18

SD70LD1, SD70LD3, SD70LD6, SD70LD11, SD70LD12, SD70LD18

SD80LD1, SD80LD3, SD80LD6, SD80LD11, SD80LD12, SD80LD18

The Symbol designations and locations of the Lot Numbers are depicted in the photographs above and below.

NOTE: If ammunition of the above Symbols was purchased before March 25, 2021, it is NOT subject to the recall.

Winchester has determined the above lots of 9mm Luger 115 FMJ and JHP ammunition may contain propellant that does not properly ignite and burn when the cartridge is fired. Ammunition containing propellant that does not properly ignite and burn may result in a bullet remaining in the barrel (i.e., a bullet-in-bore obstruction). Firing a subsequent bullet into the bore obstruction could cause firearm damage, rendering the firearm inoperable and subjecting the shooter and bystanders to a risk of serious personal injury.

DO NOT USE WINCHESTER® 9MM LUGER 115 FMJ / JHP OF THE ABOVE SYMBOLS THAT HAS ANY OF THE ABOVE LOT NUMBERS. The ammunition Lot Number is stamped on the cartons of the Symbols involved as indicated here:

To determine if your ammunition is subject to this notice, review the Symbol and Lot Number. If it is any of the above Symbols and Lot Numbers, immediately discontinue use and contact Winchester toll-free at 844-653-8358 for free UPS pick-up of the recalled ammunition. Upon receipt of your recalled ammunition, Winchester will ship replacement ammunition directly to you or issue you a reimbursement check.

This notice applies only to the above 9mm Luger 115 FMJ and JHP Symbols with the above Lot Numbers. Other Symbols or Lot Numbers are not subject to this recall.

If you have any questions concerning this 9mm Luger 115 FMJ / JHP pistol ammunition recall please call toll-free 844-653-8358, write to Winchester (600 Powder Mill Road, East Alton, IL 62024 Attn: 9mm Luger Recall), or visit our website at www.winchester.com.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

WINCHESTER