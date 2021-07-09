Product Warning & Recall Notice : Winchester 9mm Luger 115 Grain

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Olin Winchester, LLC is recalling the following lots of 9mm Luger 115 grain Full Metal Jacket and 115-grain Jacketed Hollow Point pistol ammunition.
Symbols: Q4172, RED9, USA9JHP, USA9MMVP, USA9W, WW9B
Lot Numbers:
SC03LD44, SC03LD45, SC03LD46, SC03LD47
SC13LD1, SC13LD6, SC13LD18, SC13LD44, SC13LD45, SC13LD46, SC13LD47
SC52LD44, SC52LD45, SC52LD46, SC52LD47
SC62LD44, SC62LD45, SC62LD46, SC62LD47
SC72LD44, SC72LD45, SC72LD46, SC72LD47
SC92LD44, SC92LD45, SC92LD46, SC92LD47
SD10LD1, SD10LD3, SD10LD6, SC10LD12, SD10LD18, SD10LD46, SD10LD47
SD50LD1, SD50LD3, SD50LD6, SD50LD11, SD50LD12, SD50LD18, SD50LD46, SD50LD47
SD60LD1, SD60LD3, SD60LD6, SD60LD11, SD60LD12, SD60LD18
SD70LD1, SD70LD3, SD70LD6, SD70LD11, SD70LD12, SD70LD18
SD80LD1, SD80LD3, SD80LD6, SD80LD11, SD80LD12, SD80LD18
The Symbol designations and locations of the Lot Numbers are depicted in the photographs above and below.
NOTE: If ammunition of the above Symbols was purchased before March 25, 2021, it is NOT subject to the recall.
Winchester has determined the above lots of 9mm Luger 115 FMJ and JHP ammunition may contain propellant that does not properly ignite and burn when the cartridge is fired. Ammunition containing propellant that does not properly ignite and burn may result in a bullet remaining in the barrel (i.e., a bullet-in-bore obstruction). Firing a subsequent bullet into the bore obstruction could cause firearm damage, rendering the firearm inoperable and subjecting the shooter and bystanders to a risk of serious personal injury.
DO NOT USE WINCHESTER® 9MM LUGER 115 FMJ / JHP OF THE ABOVE SYMBOLS THAT HAS ANY OF THE ABOVE LOT NUMBERS. The ammunition Lot Number is stamped on the cartons of the Symbols involved as indicated here:
To determine if your ammunition is subject to this notice, review the Symbol and Lot Number. If it is any of the above Symbols and Lot Numbers, immediately discontinue use and contact Winchester toll-free at 844-653-8358 for free UPS pick-up of the recalled ammunition. Upon receipt of your recalled ammunition, Winchester will ship replacement ammunition directly to you or issue you a reimbursement check.
This notice applies only to the above 9mm Luger 115 FMJ and JHP Symbols with the above Lot Numbers. Other Symbols or Lot Numbers are not subject to this recall.
If you have any questions concerning this 9mm Luger 115 FMJ / JHP pistol ammunition recall please call toll-free 844-653-8358, write to Winchester (600 Powder Mill Road, East Alton, IL 62024 Attn: 9mm Luger Recall), or visit our website at www.winchester.com.
We apologize for this inconvenience.
WINCHESTER
It is sad that quality control at Winchester has been so sorry, for decades. In the late 1970’s, I wanted to buy a couple of boxes of their “FBI Load” .38 Spl 158gr LSWCHP +P ammo. Every box in my local police supply, instead of the clean, sharp-edged, ammo I had previously bought in this configuration, literally looked like it was made from slag metal. The mis-formed hollow point left doubt as to whether or not it would expand if needed for serious business. About ten years ago, I bought a 200 rd case (yeah, 200 rds is what Winchester… Read more »
Don’t get me started on their 22LR ammo…
Clark,no problem! We won’t get you started.
Believe it or not, I cannot recall any personally experienced issues with their .22LR stuff. You opened that can of worms, go on and dump them on the table.
😀
“Winchester will ship replacement ammunition directly to you or issue you a reimbursement check.” ~ so if my purchase receipt for this recalled ammo shows I paid like a $1.00 a round, can I return for the refund? as I can buy the same ammo now at like $.50 ea?