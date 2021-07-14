PROOF Research Awarded Contract for Future Weapon Systems Development

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – PROOF Research®, has been awarded a $12.7 million contract for the development and delivery of prototype advanced composite medium caliber barrels and components for next-generation weapon systems. PROOF Research is the leading manufacturer of advanced high-temperature composite aerospace/defense materials and components, cut-rifled steel and carbon-fiber composite precision rifle barrels, and custom rifle systems that deliver extreme accuracy and enhanced performance with up to a 50% weight reduction.

The program builds on PROOF Research’s successful small caliber barrel technology already in service with U.S. military forces, and will enable medium caliber weapons with increased performance that provide overmatch capability on tomorrow’s battlefield. “This project demonstrates the scalability and performance advantages of PROOF’s technology in any weapon system,” stated PROOF Research CEO, Larry Murphy. John Clements, PROOF Research VP of Business Development and Military Programs, underscores the importance of the program to defense, “It is a progression of our commercial and military small caliber products that will generate a tactical advantage in larger weapons. We are extremely excited about this opportunity to improve the tools available to our Warfighters.”

“PROOF’s composite materials technology is unique in that it opens up the weapon design space to enable performance advantages that cannot be achieved with traditional materials and techniques. We design and build medium caliber weapon system barrels and components with characteristics previously not attainable,” said PROOF Research Advanced Composites Division General Manager and project Principal Investigator, David Curliss, PhD.

This effort is sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-09-9-1001/W15QKN-12-9-0001/W15QKN-14-9-1001 between the National Armaments Consortium and the Government. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About PROOF Research®, Inc.

PROOF Research is a science-driven defense/aerospace company based in Montana and committed to developing next-generation materials, barrels, and weapons systems that lighten the Warfighter load while increasing their effectiveness. PROOF Research’s goal is to make reduced weight and match-grade accuracy a reality for all its customers. www.proofresearch.com.