Serious About Sporting Clays? Use Trulock Choke Tubes

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sporting clays enthusiasts and competitors know – choke tubes are necessary to stay competitive. And Trulock Choke Tubes offer choke tube specialists that can help enhance a shooter’s natural ability to ultimately break more clays.

While spending time at the range shooting a variety of shot sizes, brands and weights, shooters begin seeing how every shot shell and choke tube affect their pattern. The best competitors will carry a variety of different choke tubes to tackle any presentation thrown at them. The best way to optimize patterns is to field test by shooting patterns at various distances.

Trulock specializes in conical parallel choke tubes that maximizes the percentage of pellets on target at a variety of ranges. A competitor who analyzes targets and adjusts by switching out choke tubes, will quickly see the results in increased broken clays.

Trulock recommends sporting clay shooters to carry a minimum of three chokes for close, mid and long-range targets. The three chokes recommended are: Skeet 1 for close range, Skeet 2 (Lite Modified) for mid-range, and Improved Modified for long range. These constrictions should work for most sporting clay and 5-stand course.

Here is a comparison between the choke name and the amount of constriction: Constriction Constriction British US Trulock MM Inches Marking Marking Marking .00 .000 Cylinder Cylinder Cylinder .13 .005 Imp Cyl Skeet Skeet 1 .25 .010 1/4 Imp Cyl Imp Cyl .50 .020 1/2 Modified Modified .75 .030 ¾ Lite Full Full 1.0 .035 Full Full Ex full .040 Explore the many options of choke tubes to fit most shotguns at trulockchokes.com.

About Trulock™ Choke Tubes

George Trulock began manufacturing chokes in 1981 to solve the dilemma of creating a choke system that could be retrofitted into most shotgun barrels without the use of an adaptor or machine tools. His final design launched The Tru-Choke style choke tube in 1982. Since then, this proprietary system has been adopted by several shotgun manufacturers as O.E.M. and copied by a number of aftermarket choke makers. Trulock™ chokes now stocks approximately 2,000 different choke part numbers and has come a long way from George’s first piece of production equipment, a Warner and Swasey # 2 turret lathe.

Trulock™ Chokes has grown from a one-man show to a company that employs 30 people producing products 24 hours a day, 5 days per week. Trulock™ Chokes is still a family-owned business with George’s sons, Scott and Jerrod, a vital part of the management team.

Trulock™ Chokes has three goals: to make the best product, to give the best customer service and to have 100 percent customer satisfaction. In the event a customer is not completely satisfied with their purchase, they can return it for a refund or exchange within 60 days from the date of purchase. Watch videos and get questions answered on what type of choke to buy at https://www.youtube.com/user/TrulockChokes. Buy Trulock™ Chokes online at TrulockChokes.Com.