SIG SAUER Academy Completes Inaugural P365 EDC Championship

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the results of the Inaugural P365 EDC Championship presented by the US Conceal Carry Association (USCCA) held at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire July 21-24, 2021.

The P365 EDC Championship was a thirteen-stage match with four divisions and participation in the match required a SIG SAUER P365 pistol. The first-place finishers in each of the divisions were as follows:

Open / Mason Lane: Modified P365 pistol that may be outfitted with aftermarket products.

Modified P365 pistol that may be outfitted with aftermarket products. Carry Optics / Zach Smith: Stock P365 series pistol with mounted optic only.

Stock P365 series pistol with mounted optic only. Stock P365XL / Phil Strader: No modifications allowed to firearm or magazine

No modifications allowed to firearm or magazine Stock P365 / Shannon Smith: No modifications allowed to firearm or magazine.

“Congratulations to all the competitors and top finishers. This was a fantastic inaugural event that challenged 130 competitors to run a scenario-based course of fire putting their marksmanship, competition, and concealed carry skills to the test with the game-changing P365 everyday carry pistol” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “We are looking forward to making the P365 EDC Championship an annual competition and growing the event as we continue to expand the depth of the P365 series of pistols.”

Results were determined using the Lewis Scoring Method. To view the full listing of results of the P365 EDC Championship presented by USCCA visit sigsauer.com.

