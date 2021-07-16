SIG SAUER Academy Readies for Inaugural P365 EDC Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is set to host the Inaugural P365 EDC Championship presented by the US Conceal Carry Association (USCCA) at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire July 21-24, 2021.

The P365 EDC Championship is a thirteen-stage match with four divisions (stock P365, stock P365XL, Carry Optics, and Open Division) on the grounds of the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire. Participation in the match requires a SIG SAUER P365. Team SIG professional shooter, Lena Miculek will be participating in the P365 EDC Championship, and space is still available to compete; registration remains open through Monday, July 19, 2021. For additional match information and rules visit sigsauer.com.

Additionally, the US Conceal Carry Association (USCCA) will be on-site at the SIG SAUER Academy throughout the P365 EDC Championship for competitors and visitors to learn more about the resources of the organization.

