SIG SAUER Gears Up with the NSSF for National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- National Shooting Sports Month begins in August and SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce support for the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s (NSSF) annual initiative to celebrate the shooting sports. Beginning August 1st – 31st, SIG SAUER, in conjunction with the NSSF, is offering an exclusive SIG SAUER Shooting Sports Gear Box.

The SIG SAUER Shooting Sports Gear Box includes a SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle, a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics SIERRA3 BDX combo kit including rangefinder and riflescope, SIG SAUER Elite Hunter ammunition, and exclusive SIG SAUER Hunt Like A Warrior Gear. To enter for a chance to win the SIG SAUER Gear Box visit letsgoshooting.org.

“SIG SAUER is proud to support NSSF and all of their safety, shooting, and hunting initiatives during National Shooting Sports Month, and throughout the year, to raise awareness and participation in the shooting sports,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER,Inc. “With a record number of Americans becoming firearm owners, active participation across the industry in National Shooting Sports Month, and all of the important NSSF initiatives, is essential to ensuring that the shooting sports, and our 2nd Amendment rights are protected and enjoyed for generations to come.”

To learn more about the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), National Shooting Sports Month, and get involved visit nssf.org.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.