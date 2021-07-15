U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIGHTRON, one of the world’s most innovative optical observation and aiming device companies, is proud to announce the launch of the new SVIII 5-40×56 ED line of premium riflescopes. SIGHTRON is one of the most recognized brands in modern, high-powered long- range and precision shooting competitions today.

SIGHTRON’s high-performance SVIII 5-40×56 ED line of riflescopes takes performance and innovation to the next level. Designed for competition, long-range shooting, and hunting, the new SVIII 5-40×56 ED riflescope line has all the features for success, including a close focus of just 10 meters. The SVIII 5-40×56 is SIGHTRON’s newest zero-stop first image focal plane (FFP) riflescope. This new SVIII model features an all-new internal zero-stop mechanism that provides an audible positive stop for dead-on zero settings. The new SVIII offers your choice of an LRM or MH-6 illuminated reticle. The SVIII offers a generous adjustment range that provides 20 MILS of windage and 40 MILS of elevation utilizing .1 Mil tactical turrets. The windage and elevation knobs have a total of 10 MILS per revolution. The all-new 40mm main tube is waterproof, shockproof, and nitrogen charged. A high-quality set of 40mm rings for a Picatinny rail are included.

We are very excited about the new riflescope line,” said Mack Matsumoto, President of SIGHTRON. “The SVIII 5-40×56 is SIGHTRON’s first 40mm main tube riflescope. It’s also, the first to utilize the new MC-777 coatings on every air-to-glass surface throughout the entire optical system.”

For superior performance, SIGHTRON created a new MC-777 multi-coated lens coating for increased light transmission and improved clarity. SIGHTRON’s patented ExacTrack windage and elevation system is standard on all models. All reticles in this premium line are illuminated with a side-mounted 11-position on/off rotary-type dial which uses a standard CR2032 Battery. Another standout feature is the side-mounted focus system that has been redesigned for improved minimum focus performance.

Be sure to visit an authorized SIGHTRON dealer to get one before they are gone!

Features:

Precision tactical turrets with internal zero-stop

11-position on/off side-mounted illumination dial

NEW MC-777 Fully Multi-coated optics

Exclusive ExacTrack windage and elevation adjustment system

Illuminated MH-6 and LRM FFP designs

Screw-in aluminum lens covers

40mm mount rings for Picatinny rail

Sightron Lifetime Warranty

Included in Box:

3-inch sunshade

CR2032 battery

Screw-in aluminum lens covers

Allen wrench for knob and zero-stop adjustments

40mm mount rings for Picatinny rail

T-15 wrench for 40mm mount rings

Specifications:

FOV @ 100 yards: 23.7-2.9 ft. Range of adj. windage/elevation @100 meters: 20/40 MRAD

Eye Relief: 3.8-3.7” Knob Style: Precision Tactical with internal Zero Stop

Click Value @ 100 meters: .1 MRAD Tube Diameter: 40mm

Minute per revolution: 10 MRAD

Weight: 49 oz

Length: 16.8”

MSRP: $3,099.00

For more information on the SVIII 5-40×56 ED riflescopes and the complete product line from SIGHTRON, please visit sightron.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sightroninc/.

About SIGHTRON

SIGHTRON is dedicated to meeting the needs of serious sportsmen who demand reliability and repeat performance. The company is committed to providing premium quality optical products utilizing the latest in innovation and technology. Product categories include: hunting, target shooting, nature observation, exploration, and spectator sports. This diversity of contribution in products has made Sightron a leader in the sports optics industry.