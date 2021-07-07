Silencer Shop Joins FPC Constitution Alliance as Benefactor Member

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Austin, Texas-based Silencer Shop, the industry’s largest suppressor distributor, has joined FPC’s Constitution Alliance family as a Benefactor Member in support of FPC’s legal action and advocacy programs to defend and advance the right to keep and bear arms.

Through its contributions, Silencer Shop is supporting pro-rights legal action, advocacy, grassroots engagement, and educational initiatives across the nation, including FPC Law– the nation’s first and only full-scope public interest legal team focused exclusively on the right to keep and bear arms and adjacent rights.

“It’s more important than ever to stand with like-minded companies who are in support of our nation’s gun rights. The Firearms Policy Coalition is actively protecting and fighting for our constitutional liberties, and we are proud to be an advocate and supporter of FPC’s initiatives,” explained Dave Matheny, Silencer Shop Founder & CEO. “We are honored that Silencer Shop, an incredibly innovative and consumer-driven member of our community, would step up to generously support our programs, allowing us to do more for the People and cause of liberty we serve,” said FPC President Brandon Combs. “On behalf of everyone at FPC, our members, and the People we fight for, I thank Dave Matheny and the extraordinary Silencer Shop team for their generosity and support of our work to defend and advance human liberty. FPC will proudly continue to Fight Forward for the People, liberty, and freedom.”

FPC Constitution Alliance Benefactor Members’ support and contributions are already making an impact. FPC recently announced that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the FPC-supported H.B. 1927 into law, enacting “constitutional carry” in the Lone Star State. FPC Law also recently made history by its challenge to California’s ban on so-called “assault weapons” (Miller v. Bonta) that resulted in a post-trial judgment and permanent injunction against the challenged regulations, the first such victory in United States history. And FPC is also preparing extensive briefing in a right-to-carry case at the Supreme Court, among many other efforts.

Firearms Policy Coalition and its FPC Law team are the nation’s next-generation advocates leading the Second Amendment litigation and research space. Some FPC legal actions include:

About Silencer Shop

As the industry’s largest suppressor distributor, Silencer Shop’s goal is to supply customers with a suite of services that allow for a simpler silencer ownership process. With the most trafficked suppressor website, a robust nationwide network of kiosks, and ATF compliance and customer support, Silencer Shop provides the most efficient process of acquiring NFA items. Visit www.silencershop.com to learn more, and see just how easy buying a silencer can be.

About FPC

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org), a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization, exists to create a world of maximal human liberty, defend constitutional rights, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom. FPC’s efforts are focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and adjacent issues including freedom of speech, due process, unlawful searches and seizures, separation of powers, asset forfeitures, privacy, encryption, and limited government. The FPC team are next-generation advocates working to achieve the Organization’s strategic objectives through litigation, research, scholarly publications, amicus briefing, legislative and regulatory action, grassroots activism, education, outreach, and other programs. FPC Law (FPCLaw.org), the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, lead the Second Amendment litigation and research space.