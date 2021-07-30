Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Sport 22LR $399.97 INSTOCK FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Warehouse has in-stock and shipping the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport 22 LR Rifle for $399.97 with FREE shipping or instore pick up. Check prices here and you see why we like this deal.

Smith & Wesson M&P15-22 Sport 22 LR Rifle The M&P15-22 SPORT features a 10-inch M&P slim handguard that incorporates the popular Magpul M-LOK™ system. The M-LOK system allows rifle owners to easily customize their M&P15-22 SPORT by adding accessories without removing the handguard. M&P15-22 SPORT owners have the option of easily mounting numerous M-LOK-compatible accessories or any number of Picatinny-style rail sections designed to accommodate other accessories. Smith & Wesson includes a 2-inch M-LOK rail panel with each rifle.The M&P15-22 SPORT comes standard with one of the most popular folding sights systems available for MSRs. 10” M&P® Slim Handguard with MAGPUL® M-LOK™

MAGPUL® MBUS® Folding Sights

Easy to Mount M-LOK™ Accessories

2” M-LOK™ Rail Panel Included

6-Position CAR Stock

Functioning Charging Handle

Shell Deflector

2-Position, Receiver Mounted Safety Lever

Armornite® Barrel Finish

Compatible with most standard AR15 components and accessories The removable Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights are lightweight and durable, further enhancing the performance and value of the new M&P15-22 SPORT.

The Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle .22LR is well-reviewed:

