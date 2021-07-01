Smith’s Dual Grit Diamond Stone Sharpener w/ Bonus Knife – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I had a trip lined up to the Silvies Valley Ranch in Seneca, Oregon and thought this would be a good time to check out the Smith’s DUAL GRIT DIAMOND STONE SHARPENER W/ BONUS KNIFE so I grabbed one for my wife and I thought I’d grab me a Trail Breaker folder to test. On this Product Review though I’m going to write about the former.

Let’s start off with the 4-in Diamond Combination Sharpener which is Smith’s #1 selling sharpening stone. And for good reason. It has a fine diamond stone on one side and a coarse stone on the other so it is a reversible stone so it will take care of your knife sharpening needs.

Another nice feature is that the stone pulls out and you can stick the stone end into the handle. Which makes it compact so it is easy to pack into the backcountry on a backpacking hunt or if you pack in on horses. It can also easily be stored in the side pocket on your truck door or on your boat.

The only downside I see is that it is only 1-inch wide. I love the Smith’s 2 ½” x 6” fine diamond stone. Maybe I’m just more used to it since I’ve used one for over 20 years but to me, it is easier to sharpen your knife on. But the combination stone was designed to be compact and does exactly what it was designed to do.

Now for the 4-inch Folder. This is a thinner profiled locking blade folder knife and is great for people with smaller hands which is why I had my wife test it out. To begin, it came from the factory with a good edge on it. That’s the first thing to check. I’m always suspect of a knife that comes dull from the factory.

The knife utilizes a liner lock to lock the blade open. The lock has finger grooves and the top of the Smith’s 4-Inch Folder had thumb grooves which when combined, helps to ensure a firmer grip.

It has a pocket clip that carries the knife tip down which when she pulls it out of her pocket it readily flips around with the thumb stud against your thumb ready for action. The handle is just a hair short for me but again, it is perfect for people with smaller hands.

It fits Katy’s hand perfectly and she likes that it is of a thinner profile not only because it fits her hands better but says that it is also a lot more comfortable to carry. After messing with it I’d have to agree. I don’t like a bulky folder that seems to take my whole pocket either so I may end up getting one too for when I’m just running around in-town use.

The MSRP on the Smith’s 4-Inch Combination Stone is $21.99 and the MSRP on the Smith’s 4-Inch Folder is $14.99 for a total of $36.98 but I notice on the Smith’s website that the MSRP on them packaged together and sold as the Smith’s Dual Grit Diamond Stone Sharpener W/ Bonus Knife is only $24.99.

And as is usual, we will close with the specs. I will list the Smith’s 4-Inch Folder specs first and then the Smith’s Combination Stone specs.

KNIFE SPECS

3″ Drop Point Blade

Ambidextrous thumb screw

Black handles

Point down pocket clip

Coarse and fine diamond stones in one compact sharpener

Soft grip rubber handle

Thumb guard

Sharpening groove for fish hooks and pointed tools

Micro-Tool sharpening pad

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”