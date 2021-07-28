Springfield Armory Releases Emissary 1911 Pistol

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce the newest addition to its award-winning family of 1911’s—the Emissary. Bridging the gap between duty and custom handguns, the Emissary delivers a bold and capable 1911 pistol with defense-minded features intended for serious use.

The new Emissary blends form and function seamlessly in a firearm built for defense and loaded with custom-grade features. It’s constructed with a forged stainless steel frame and forged carbon steel slide, with a beautiful two-tone finish. The blued carbon steel slide pairs with a stainless steel frame featuring a distinctive squared trigger guard with additional room for ease of operation with a gloved hand.

The slide’s “Tri-Top” cut gives the Emissary custom styling, while a flattened top strap is finished with 40 LPI serrations to diffuse light and reduce glare. On top, the tritium and luminescent front sight on the Emissary pairs with a Tactical Rack U-Dot™ rear sight for easy target acquisition in all lighting conditions.

Inside the slide, a bushingless heavy stainless steel bull barrel delivers maximum accuracy while reducing felt recoil and muzzle flip. In addition, the Emissary’s skeletonized hammer delivers ultra-fast lock times and combines with a solid-body, flat-faced trigger for top-end performance.

The forged stainless frame’s front strap and mainspring housing are wrapped in a grenade-pattern texture for firm engagement in adverse conditions, which are matched with slim line grip panels by VZ Grips® machined from G10. At the front, a Picatinny accessory rail is integrated into the steel of the frame and is ready to accept a light, laser or combo of your choice.

Each pistol comes with two top-quality 8-round stainless steel magazines with base pads. MSRP is $1,279.

“This newest addition to the 1911 family of pistols provides an excellent option for a defensive handgun with an additional measure of refinement,” says Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “The modern features on this classic pistol platform make this a must-have for 1911 lovers and anyone who wants a top-of-the-line defensive pistol.”

The Emissary is truly a refined 1911 built for self-defense that blends the best elements of a tactical handgun and a custom pistol to create a gorgeous and capable firearm that stands ready to deliver.

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.