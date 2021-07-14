Tanisha Moner on Riding Shotgun With Charlie #113 ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tanisha Moner and I met this past March at the Florida Carry Speaker Event. I was there to play the Star-Spangled Banner and she was there with Rick Ector (RSWC #032) to find more instructors who want to be involved with Rick’s event. Rick has been doing a free event for women in the Detroit area for 10 years. His goal is to train as many women as possible. Tanisha is the person who organizes the event for Rick.

Tanisha grew up in a household around firearms. Her father always had them around and in every room. She was kidnapped and robbed then sexually assaulted at gunpoint when she was a teenager. The men who did this to her were serial rapists, who were eventually caught and went to prison. After that, she was afraid of firearms, and rightfully so.

She wanted to change that. She had a talk with herself and realized that guns are inanimate objects and there’s no reason to be afraid of them. So she decided to get a Michigan CPL (Concealed Pistol License). After seeing Rick Ector all over the media in Detroit, she decided it was time to take a class with him. Regardless of being scared of firearms, she took a class with Rick. She started hanging out at the range with Rick regularly, like 3 times a week, and eventually got her carry permit.

Tanisha does share that when she started carrying, she carried it unloaded. Which, to me, is fine. New gun owners need to learn to carry and get comfortable with carrying something that hasn’t been part of their life. And I did the same thing when I was new to carrying. There’s a great responsibility to carrying a firearm. People need to know more than just how to shoot if they’re going to be carrying. After she started carrying, she worked her way to be a range safety officer (RSO), then an instructor.

Tanisha started taking lots of classes due to Rick prodding her a bit. She became involved with Rick’s Lady Event during the third year of the event. He started the event after a woman’s body was found after she was murdered. That led him to start the event, offering women a free gun safety and learn to shoot class. It started with 50 women. The event has been growing to 100, 600, 800 women in one day. In 2020, the event had 1,938 women learning to shoot over 2 days!

There is a woman who has been to the event several times With her daughter. Then she brought her daughter and her other daughter. Then her daughters, her mother, AND her 80-year-old grandmother!

The event this year is going to be on August 21 & 22, 2021, in Taylor, MI.

Here’s a Facebook event link https://www.facebook.com/events/438068617516692/

Tanisha is a great example of how someone would be scared of firearms, but took a bad experience and turned it into something good. Then she takes it up a notch by becoming an instructor and teaching and organizing an event for thousands of women.

Favorite quotes

“I didn’t place the blame on ‘men’. It was those guys.”

“Guns are inanimate objects. They don’t do anything unless you make them do something. Why are you afraid of a gun? “

“I just wanted to not be scared of guns anymore.”

“These people are doing this on a volunteer basis. They’re doing this on their own dime.”

“People who come always come back.”

“We get more from giving than they get.”

