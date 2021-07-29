Tasmanian Tiger Receives SILVER Score from NTOA for TT Officers Bag

Knoxville, Tenn. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is proud to announce that the TT Officers Bag received an overall score of 4.41 out of five from the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

The TT Officers Bag was reviewed by three members of the NTOA. As part of the Member Tested and Recommended Program, the officers tested the TT Officers Bag while on the job for maximum testing for design, performance, application, versatility, and other pertinent features.

“Among the various characteristics that I look for in a product I intend to use in the field, perhaps the most important are functionality, durability, and versatility. This bag checks all three for me,” review by Maryland Officer.

The officer from Maryland kitted out his TT Officers Bag as a range/go-bag and found the bag has plenty of storage space in the main compartment, as well as multiple smaller storage pockets throughout the bag for additional gear.

“I can see the TT Officer Bag being used as a go-bag for units who find themselves on perimeters often and need the ability to carry extra clothes or sustainment items for those long callouts,” review by Virginia Officer.

The officer reviewing the TT Officers Bag from Pennsylvania is part of a detective division and the team outfitted the bag as a call-out bag for their division. They were able to store all the equipment required for most crime scenes including fingerprint processing and DNA collection equipment. The team found the bag to be well constructed, very durable, and versatile. “Overall, we were very impressed with the quality and versatility of the bag.”

The versatile grab-and-go TT Officers Bag is designed to carry gear, accessories, and clothing and can be easily configured to carry by hand, over the shoulder, or worn as a backpack for hands-free operation.

The main compartment front has a MOLLE hook-and-loop panel for configuring additional gear or pouches. The pocket on the front and the two large pockets on each end are enclosed with durable YKK zippers. The main compartment features a lockable zipper. The interior has multiple compartments for organized packing.

Made from rugged 700 denier Cordura® fabric and available in black, the TT Officers Bag has an MSRP of $249.00.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com

About the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA):

The mission of the National Tactical Officers Association is to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel by providing a credible and proven training resource as well as a forum for the development of tactics and information exchange.

The Association’s ultimate goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education, and tactical excellence.

The National Tactical Officers Association operates with Veritas (truth, honesty, and integrity) in our relationships. www.ntoa.org