Team Ruger Dominates at Long Island Steel Challenge Shootout

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger’s James McGinty and Dave Olhasso captured multiple divisional wins at the USPSA Long Island Championship held in Westhampton Beach, NY. The duo claimed first and second place in the Open Auto and Stock Auto divisions, and continued their quest for dominance with McGinty winning the Open Revolver and Stock Revolver divisions and Olhasso taking the PCC division title. This performance earned McGinty the first overall spot with Olhasso right behind in second.

Team Ruger took these wins competing with the Ruger Custom Shop® SR1911® Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger, the Ruger Custom Shop® Super GP100® Competition Revolver in 9mm Luger and the PC Carbine™ Chassis rifle in 9mm Luger.

For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.