The New Optics Compatible Rebel IWB Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The new Rebel Inside the Waistband (IWB) Holster from Versacarry® is an optics compatible holster specifically produced for two very popular firearms; the Springfield Armory Hellcat and the SIG Sauer P365 pistols (Sig 3.1” barrel).

With comfort in mind, the Rebel IWB has a raised protective backing with closed-cell padding. This gives the users added comfort for all-day carry.

To securely hold the firearm in place, the Rebel IWB utilizes a custom-molded polymer front. The hybrid construction of the holster perfectly matches the polymer front with high quality and comfortable leather.

The two secured belt clips keep the holster in place and the forward cant allows for quick and accurate draws. For even more customization, the Rebel IWB has an adjustable draw tension.

The MSRP for the Rebel IWB is $65.00

