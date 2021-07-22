|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
Own A Gun? Make Sure you are Covered. Legal Defense for Self-Defense.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock 1000 round cases of steel case TulAmmo, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammunition for $549.99 with FREE shipping for club members. Check ammunition prices online here if you can catch it in stock?
TulAmmo, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain Ammo
Made by TulAmmo Cartridge Works in Russia, a great deal on .223 Remington. A terrific value! Stock up now!
Order today!
Key Specifications
Item Number: 207046
Mfg. Number: TA223550/CS
UPC: 814950016154
Caliber: .223 Remington
Bullet Weight: 55 grain
Bullet Style: FMJ (zinc jacket, lead core)
Muzzle Velocity: 3,241 FPS
Muzzle Energy: 1,283 ft.-lbs.
Case Type: Steel
Primer Type: Boxer, non-reloadable
Corrosive: No
Rounds: 1,000
Ammo InStock: Tula 223 Rem 55Gr FMJ Steel Case Ammunition 1000Rds $549.99 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
What happened?, Tulammo used to be cheap to shoot. I stocked up on it when it was $6.00 a box for SHTF events. If they have enough to sell to the “Spray and pray” crowd, they can bring the price down to affordability.
So you consider having purchased Tula for 30 cents a round, back in the day, to have been “cheap.” LOL!
@Roy – Despite all the advantages of reloading, getting into it properly takes a bit of capital. Takes considerably more now, if you can even find the right gear and components (primers!). For someone who shoots as little as I do it would take considerable time to recoup initial capital even at $1 per round. At this time I do wish I’d gotten into reloading when it was easier. Now for basic 9mm and 223 – in addition to the oddball rounds I favor… 7.5×55 Swiss, tokarev, makarov (low demand/high price for low power 95gr rounds, and 10mm). Would need… Read more »
If one really wants to reload, one can get in on the cheap. Not even a press is needed. I started back in the ’70s with a Lee loader kit. All you really need is a neck sizing die, a mallet to drive the die down over the case neck, a punch to decap, a proper sized cup to measure the powder, and a bullet. Naturally, doing it this way is pretty time consuming and labor intensive. But it works well and creates good ammo. Nevertheless, I had a Rockchucker press with real dies before the year was out. You… Read more »