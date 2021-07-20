U.S. Lawshield Educates South Carolinians On New Open Carry Law

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Legal Defense for Self-Defense.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self-Defense coverage, assists South Carolina gun owners by offering multiple “Must-Know Law for Gun Owners 101” workshops across the state in July, August, and September of 2021. Presented by U.S. LawShield’s Independent Program Attorneys, the sessions cover the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s new “Open Carry with Training” legislation requirements. The new law, which takes effect August 16, 2021, allows South Carolinians with training and concealed weapons permits to carry their firearms openly.

“Gun owners are eager to satisfy the new stipulations for open carry in South Carolina,” said U.S. LawShield CEO P.J. Hermosa, “and we stand at the ready to help them exercise their Second Amendment rights according to the conditions of the recently passed legislation. Our classes answer all their legal questions, including reciprocity and more. “Everyone is welcome to attend these educational sessions, regardless of membership in U.S. LawShield,” said Hermosa. “Our commitment extends beyond protecting our members when they need it to our broader mission of arming and educating firearms owners across the country with the information they need to keep up with new legislation,” he added. The events are led by U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys, firearms instructors, members of law enforcement, and experienced professionals in all areas of self-defense. “Must-Know Law for Gun Owners 101” U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys Scott Joye and Dan Farnsworth will walk attendees of “Must-Know Law for Gun Owners 101” through the particulars required for gun owners in South Carolina to open carry. “These workshops arm folks with the vital knowledge they need to keep them safe and on the right side of the law,” said Hermosa. “And every session features a dedicated question and answer session ensuring people leave with the knowledge and confidence they need to understand the law and how to defend themselves legally.”

Topics include:

Legalities of the Castle Doctrine

When the use of deadly force is legally justified

Where one can legally carry

What to expect when law enforcement arrives

As an added value, each attendee receives a free copy of the U.S. LawShield publication When Can I Legally Shoot? The Law of Deadly Force, valued at $19.95. “This useful booklet explains the law of deadly force in South Carolina in easy-to-understand language and helps gun owners understand when they’re legally allowed to pull the trigger,” Hermosa said.

Register for “Must-Know Law for Gun Owners 101”

According to Hermosa, “Seats for the sessions are limited and filling up fast, so register soon to save your spot.” U.S. LawShield has partner facilities across the state of South Carolina, seven of which will feature “Must-Know Law for Gun Owners 101.”

Register for any of the sessions by visiting: www.uslawshield.com/seminar.

July 22, 2021

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Filipino Community Center

North Charleston, SC 29406

Hosted by: Inferno Tactical

July 27, 2021

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

War Tac Defense & Tactical Solutions

Columbia, SC 29223

July 29, 2021

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

South Carolina Gun School

Easley, SC 29642

August 10, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Hosted by: The Gun Shop and Indoor Range

August 31, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Gun Store & Indoor Range

Conway, SC 29527

September 21, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Breakfast Optimist Club of Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC 29302

Hosted by: Sharp Shot Training School

September 23, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gignilliat Community Center

Seneca, SC 29678

Hosted by: Sure Shot Firearms

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ facility partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.