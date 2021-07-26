U.S. Lawshield Forms Partnership With Connecticut Citizens Defense League

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self-Defense coverage, has recently formed a partnership with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL), a grassroots and advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment.

“U.S. LawShield is honored to partner with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League,” says P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “Our organizations share the same mission of preserving and protecting our constitutional right to bear arms. It is vital that we as a country and individual states defend our rights in order to defend ourselves. We look forward to supporting the efforts of the CCDL as well as educating and protecting their 40,000 members.”

U.S. LawShield will support the CCDL’s efforts by:

Educating law-abiding gun owners on Connecticut’s gun laws and legislative updates

Encouraging gun owners to protect themselves and their families with legal defense for self-defense coverage

Providing support for future legal battles

“As a grassroots organization, it is vital for us to form strategic partnerships that allow us to generate more awareness of our mission,” says Holly Sullivan, President of the CCDL. “U.S. LawShield will support our advocacy efforts and reinforce our message to our existing and future membership. There is strength in numbers, and we’re proud to partner with the leader in legal defense for self-defense services.”

About Connecticut Citizens Defense League

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) is a non-partisan, grassroots organization devoted to advocating rights affirmed by the Constitutions of the United States of America and the State of Connecticut. We are especially dedicated to protecting the unalienable right of all citizens to keep and bear arms, for the defense of both self and state, through public enlightenment and legislative action. We welcome anyone who believes that the defense of our constitutional rights is critical to the longevity of our freedom and to the success of this nation, and in particular that the rights to self-defense and to keep and bear the arms to actualize that defense, are fundamental and undeniable.

For more information on the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, please visit their website at www.ccdl.us.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ facility partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.