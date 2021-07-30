Winchester Ammunition Headlines 2021 Grand American as Official Ammo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Sport shooters from across the country are en route to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois, to compete for the most prestigious titles in shooting sports. The AIM (Academics Integrity Marksmanship) Youth Championship, which is on July 30-August 3, will host more than 10,000 competitors. It will be followed by the annual Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) Grand American World Championship on August 4-14.

Winchester Ammunition is the official ammunition of the ATA and has been affiliated with the ATA and the Grand American for over 100 years, which continues to preserve and promote shooting sports.

The AIM Grand Championship is a youth shooting competition where kids from elementary school through college compete against others in their class in Singles, Doubles, and Handicap Trap events. After the AIM Grand Championship events, shooters of all ages begin the 11-day Grand American Trap Shoot, which consists of daily events like the Winchester AA Class Singles (Monday, August 9).

Winchester AA shotshells will be available for sale at the shell house, including AA Diamond Grade Elite Trap, which is new for 2021. This product features an 8% antimony hard shot loaded to the same load specs as the ever-popular AA Super-Handicap.

Team Winchester at The Grand American

Team Winchester members will compete as well as spend time in the Winchester building throughout the event.

Harlan Campbell, Hall of Fame Sports Shooter, (Noon, Aug. 1, Training Clinic)

Matt and Foster Bartholow, World Champions Matt and Foster Bartholow, (Noon, Aug. 2, Training Clinic)

Keith Ditto, All-American Sport Shooter

Dagen Voigtman, All-American Sport Shooter

