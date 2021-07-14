XS Sights Now Available for Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Owners of this newest Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol can quickly and easily replace the factory sights with XS night sights to get on target faster in any light – day or night. Options include the DXT2, R3D, F8, and DXW2 night sights.

Known for its industry-leading size and front sight visibility, DXT2 Big Dot sights feature XS’s proprietary, self-illuminating Glow Dot technology surrounding the tritium center in the front sight for unrivaled visibility in all lighting conditions. This additional photoluminescent material glows even before the tritium becomes visible, which drives your eye to the front sight and downrange threat faster. The DXT2 Big Dot is available in two colors – Optic Yellow and Optic Orange.

The R3D has traditional 3-dot tritium, notch, and post sight pictures. The Glow Dot makes the front sight much brighter which differentiates the front tritium dot from the two rear tritium dots, drawing your eye towards the downrange target. Available in Orange or Green.

The F8 night sight features a figure-eight, inline sight picture, and wide notch rear for easy two-point alignment. The large Orange Glow Dot increases front-sight focus for fast and accurate target acquisition.

The DXW2 tritium night sights are available with Big Dot (Orange or Yellow) front sights and feature a shallow-V, white stripe, a non-tritium rear sight which aids in sight alignment.

“XS night sights are extremely popular with those who want to achieve faster target acquisition in defensive shooting situations,” said Addison Monroe, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “With the surge in gun sales, we’re seeing increased demand for all of our sights. They offer a clear benefit for new pistol owners, long-time gun owners, and those with aging eyes who need a bigger and brighter sight that they can easily see in every lighting condition.”

Retail Pricing: From $110 – $132

All XS Sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.