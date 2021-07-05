Your Tag, Your Hunt, Your Story: Leupold Announces ‘Project Hunt’ Contest

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Project Hunt contest, which will offer one lucky hunter the chance to have their Fall 2021 hunt filmed and shared across Leupold’s digital media platforms.

It’s your tag, your hunt, and your story–Project Hunt is offering every hunter out there the chance to star in a Leupold digital series. You plan the hunt. You call the shots. Leupold sends the videographer. A limited series or short film about the hunt will be produced by Leupold and released on YouTube in 2022. The hunter selected will also receive a complete Leupold optics kit.

“No one is more relentless than the members of the Leupold Core,” said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc., “Project Hunt is going to prove that. Tell us what you’re hunting, where you’re hunting, and why your story is unique. If you’re selected we’ll help you tell it, whether you’ve drawn the tag of lifetime or plan to hunt over-the-counter.”

The deadline to enter is August 1, 2021. Entries must be submitted at Leupold.com/ProjectHunt. A 2-minute video explaining why your submission should be selected is required to enter.

The Project Hunt contest is open to United States residents only, and only United States based hunts will be considered. Complete contest rules can be found at Leupold.com/ProjectHuntOfficial-Rules.

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, familyowned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.